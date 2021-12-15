Northland news in brief: NorthTec awards go on line; and man arrested after stolen car crashes

Some of the NorthTec award winners whose achievements were recognised in an online ceremony this year.

NorthTec and the NZ institute of Builders (NZIOB) have shifted to an online celebration for their 19th Annual NorthTec Student Awards to recognise nine outstanding students in construction and engineering trades. The Northern Branch, Northland Chapter of the NZIOB and NorthTec jointly founded and fund an Annual NorthTec Student Awards event. Each year, prizes of $500 are awarded to the top NorthTec students across a variety of categories in the construction and engineering trades. This year the winners were Cody Freeman, Quinn Kusanic, Regan Edwards, Sharon Shen, Hamish Morgan, Richard Hunia, Tracey Ho, Nicole Vuletich and Ruth Abraham.

Charges follow car crash

A man has been arrested after trying to flee on foot after crashing a stolen car west of Whangārei on Wednesday. A police spokeswoman said officers spotted a stolen vehicle about 8am but did not pursue it. Two people fled on foot when it crashed at the intersection of Houtu Rd and Morgan Rd, near Titoki, about 8.45am but were captured with the help of a police dog. One man has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle with more charges likely. The Advocate understands police were able to track the vehicle remotely and that the alleged offender was treated for a dog bite following his arrest.

Grounded boat refloated

Wild weather from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday led to just one reported boating incident in Northland when a 38-foot (12m) sloop dragged anchor and ran aground on Mair Bank in Whangārei Harbour. The vessel, with four people on board, was not thought to be damaged, but had to wait until Wednesday evening to be refloated on the high tide.

Town Basin opening delayed

The opening of the new Town Basin park has been postponed by three months after initially being planned for early December. The $6.6 million project is due to open in March 2022 because of supply issues and disruptions caused by the recent lockdown. Improvements to the adjacent boardwalk and seawall were completed last week. The new Town Basin park will feature an amphitheatre and lawn for community events, interactive water fountains, a large kinetic sculpture and other public amenities.

Funding for communities

Far North Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) assessment committee have granted funding to seven arts and events projects. The grants went to Alannah Curtis' DDF Dance ($5040) for Dance in Schools, Jeremy Stratton ($2000) for Writing Workshops for brain tumour and head injury survivors, Mary Anne Ralph Oruaiti Art Group (art resource packs), Kylie Penn's The Magic Playhouse ($3500) for 'Morph! Shadow Worlds' puppet festival, Ross Angell's African Drumming Workshops ($1000), Toi Ngapuhi Tarai Waka Masterclass and Apprenticeship ($2000), and Village Arts 'Te Kupenga' Exhibition ($2000). Creative Arts and Culture sectors with project and event ideas that might qualify are encouraged to review the FNDC website's Creative Communities page. The deadline for the first round of Creative Communities Scheme applications in 2022 is February 8.