Mangawhai's Danielle McBride has earned second place in the Young Horticulturist (Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau) of the Year competition.

A Northland woman has placed second in the Young Horticulturist (Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau) of the Year competition. Danielle McBride, from Mangawhai, came second behind Blenheim's Rhys Hall, with Tim Cooper in third place. McBride was the NZ Plant Producers Industry Young Achiever representative. She also won the Countdown Innovation Project and Fruitfed Supplies Leadership Award in the competition. As second placegetter, McBride won a $2500 Massey University study scholarship; $750 ICL Specialty Fertilisers; and one year membership of the New Zealand Institute of Agricultural & Horticultural Science.

Trail run

The 2022 BDO Parihaka Trail Run is being held in Whangārei on Sunday. The event will be from 7.30am–3pm and starts from the Whangārei Falls Scenic Reserve. It's an event suited for all fitness levels with three distances - a half marathon, 12km and 5km option. The event is part of Sport Northland's run/walk programme. For more information go to www.sportnorthlandevents.co.nz.

Crash injuries

One person suffered moderate injuries in a two-car crash on Kāeo's main street on Thursday. The collision, about 1.15pm, occurred at the intersection of State Highway 10 and Omaunu Rd — just north of the town's fire station. Kaeo fire chief Jo Sweet-Bennett said the patient was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital. One lane was blocked so traffic control was required until both vehicles could be removed.

Two deaths

Police inquiries into the sudden deaths of two people at a North Hokianga property are ongoing. The deceased are understood to be a man and a woman. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the incident in Panguru was reported just before noon on Tuesday. Detective Inspector Kevan Verry, of Northland CIB, said a scene examination at the rural property has been completed and post-mortem examinations will now take place. He said until formal identification procedures are completed, police cannot release further details about the two people. Verry extended sympathies to the families impacted by this "incredibly tragic incident". At this point, no one else was being sought in relation to the deaths. But Verry said police "continue to keep an open mind around what has occurred". Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220322/0957.

Nominate touch rugby heroes

Bunnings and Touch NZ want to hear about Northlanders who go above and beyond to support touch rugby. Five 'Home Ground Heroes' will win $5000 toward their team's membership fees, uniforms, tournament travel and more. Nominations close this Friday. Visit touchnz.co.nz/bunnings-home-ground-heroes.