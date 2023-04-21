There’ll be no lifeguards on duty at Northland’s surf beaches this weekend - the season ended over Easter.

No surf lifeguards this weekend

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) says Northland’s surf beaches at Mangawhai Heads, Waipū Cove, Ruakākā, Whangārei Heads, Baylys Bach and Ahipara will not have lifeguards this weekend, with patrols finishing up at Easter.

SLSNR CEO Matt Williams said people must ensure they are extra careful if heading to coastlines throughout the region this weekend, with large swells predicted and surf lifeguard patrols finished for the season.

With Anzac Day falling on a Tuesday, Williams said that many people will be taking advantage of that to enjoy a four-day weekend, especially with the school holidays coming to a close.

“We want to remind people that active patrolling has ended for the season, so there are far greater risks to anyone who enters the water,” he said.

Labour picks Whangārei candidate

The Labour Party has chosen a two-term sitting MP as its candidate to replace incumbent Dr Emily Henderson for Whangārei in October’s general election.

Labour’s Whangārei Electorate Committee has selected Angie Warren-Clark - who was raised in Northland - as its candidate to try to retain the seat it won for the first time in almost 50 years in 2020.

In that election, Henderson beat the then-incumbent, National’s Dr Shane Reti, but Henderson is not standing for re-election in the October 14 election.

Warren-Clark is the Labour List MP based in the Bay of Plenty and has served as a List MP for two terms, having entered Parliament in 2017.

Baby manslaughter accused

A teen before the High Court in Whangārei charged with manslaughter over the death of a five-week-old baby can now be named.

Rawiri Sergeant, 19, was charged in relation to an incident in November 2021 when paramedics were called to an address in Ruakākā after a baby was reported to not be breathing.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the baby died at the scene.

Sergeant entered a plea of not guilty in September 2022, and a three-week trial is scheduled for February 2024.

His name suppression lapsed in February after a legal application for continued suppression failed before Justice Timothy Brewer.

His counsel, Arthur Fairley, has not filed an appeal against that decision, meaning suppression has now lapsed.

Earth Day celebrated through clean-up in Raumanga

It’s Earth Day this Saturday, April 22, and you can do your bit for the planet by attending an event by Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up in Raumanga. At least 13 cars have been located on the field at Fairburn Street, and a tractor will be on-site to move them out. There is also fly-tipping to clean up.

Attendees can meet opposite Dallas Place on Fairburn Street at 10am, and the event should run until around 12pm.

You will need to bring clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and covered shoes. Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up will provide gloves, buckets, high-vis clothing, sanitiser, sunblock, water and first aid kits.

Wanted woman appears

A 74-year-old woman who has been on the run for the last month has appeared in the Whangārei District Court.

Bronwyn Warwick was convicted and sentenced for murder in 1992 following the asphyxiation of an elderly woman who was bound during a house burglary.

On Friday, she appeared before Judge John McDonald in the Whangārei District Court on one charge of breach of release conditions. Warwick was remanded in custody to reappear in the Manukau District Court.

Jungle Fever on this Saturday

Get your leopard print out, Jungle Fever is on. The R18 dance event will feature music from 7pm at the Quarry Arts Centre from Awal, Jazzy B, Birdman, DJ Morpho and Boogaloo in a mix of afro-funk, Latin rhythms and percussive house. Dress-up is encouraged; BYO drinks and food. This event is glass-free. Tickets are $35.05 each from eventfinda.co.nz.