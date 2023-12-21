Speed limits have been reduced around the entrances to Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach as the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board rolls out its summer safety plan.

Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe (Ninety Mile Beach) Beach Board has launched a summer safety programme to protect locals and the influx of beach visitors. There will be a speed restriction of 30km/h for 200m on either side of the beach off/on ramps and 60km/h for the remainder of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe. Beachgoers are being reminded to drive slowly, swim safely, watch out for other beach users and avoid unnecessary risks along the beach and in the water. Wheelies and donuts are discouraged as this damages kaimoana (seafood) beds, and places drivers at risk.

New recruits wanted

New Zealand Police has announced they are now accepting applications for new recruits in Northland. They are on the lookout for those who already meet fitness standards and are ready to hit the ground running in the district. Apply online at via the NZ Police website.

Rockstead has world first

Thanks to a world first developed in the Bay of Islands, the construction industry just got a little closer to reducing its carbon emissions by 2050. Rockstead Construction, a building contractor with a keen focus on building for the future and sustainable building services, is the latest recipient of the Top Energy Business Development Fund. Geobind, developed by Rockstead’s owner Doug Sturrock, is an innovative mineral-based bio aggregate binder for hempcrete, a natural building material with green credentials already widely used in the building industry.

Free dog and cat desexing

The SPCA has partnered with several veterinary clinics and animal rescues in the Far North to desex 500 cats and dogs and prevent around 1600 unwanted animals from being born. The SPCA will be funding desexing surgeries for dogs and cats in Kaitāia over the next six months. The initiative is in partnership with TopVets, Far North Vets, Phoenix Animal Wellness and Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue Kaitāia. Kaitāia pet owners wishing to have their cat or dog desexed free of charge should contact Donna Doolittle’s Animal Rescue.

Northland moves up

Northland has shown just modest improvement in the latest ASB Regional Scoreboard. Te Tai Tokerau placed 13 out of New Zealand’s 16 regions in December, up one place on last quarter. While employment is up 4.6 per cent in the last year, house prices are down 8.1 per cent and building consents have dropped 45 per cent, the biggest fall in the country.

Check no-take areas

Northland Regional Council is reminding the public to check they are good to go this summer when heading out to the coast. There are several no-take areas, commercial fishing restrictions and exotic caulerpa no-take, anchoring or diving areas. You can check on the Northland Regional Council’s website before heading out.