Kidney Health New Zealand is offering free kidney disease testing this Saturday at Kensington Stadium from 9am to 4pm. The drop-in event aims to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease (CKD) and encourage early detection—especially in high-risk groups.

Free bus travel

Northland Regional Council is celebrating World Car Free Day by offering free bus travel on its Buslink and CityLink services on Monday.Not all BusLink services run on a Monday, but the Far North Link will be free to all passengers on the Mangōnui-Kaitāia service.

Caulerpa film

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust has partnered with mana whenua and local communities across the Gulf to create a 15-minute film highlighting the cultural impact of caulerpa. A Fight for our Whakapapa: Exotic Caulerpa - the Seafloor Coloniser will screen at Cinema Kororāreka Russell tomorrow.

AOS called to Kaitāia

A man allegedly threatening people with a sawn-off shotgun in the Far North has ended without injury after the Armed Offenders Squad was called to Kaitāia. A 34-year-old man is facing charges after the alleged threats on Sunday and Monday. He appeared in Kaitāia District Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 9.

Māori Housing Conference

Dr Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa) has been named as MC for this year’s National Māori Housing Conference in Waitangi. Wilcox is an award-winning broadcaster and former television executive, with a career spanning more than 30 years in Māori-centric media.

Cervical screening

Cervical screening is available at Waimanoni Marae, Waipapakauri in Awanui, today from 10am–2pm.

Insurance feedback

ResOrgs researchers want homeowners who have made an insurance claim for house and/or land damage following Cyclone Gabrielle or other extreme weather events to share their experience of insurance claim settlement and house repairs. For more information email info@resorgs.org.nz