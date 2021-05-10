Northland news in brief: Musician Dianne Swann comes home to play; and enviro trailblazers sought

Dianne Swann will be performing in her home town of Whangārei next month on a tour to promote her debut solo album 'The War On Peace Of Mind'.

Acclaimed Kiwi singer/songwriter Dianne Swann is looking forward to playing her new songs with her band in her home town and region this week.

Swann plays at ONEONESIX, in Whangārei on May 14 - with Farandicus, and at Russell Boating Club on May 15, with Dylan Storey, to support her debut solo album Losing The War On Peace Of Mind.

Swann has released nine previous albums, with When The Cat's Away, The Julie Dolphin and The Bads, but this is her first solo album.

Crash victim named

Police have released the name of a person killed in a fatal crash in Ruakākā on April 22. Daniel Ralph Longney, aged 30, of One Tree Point died in a two-vehicle crash involving a truck and ute on Pokapu Rd near the intersection with One Tree Point Rd. A police investigation into the collision that saw three other people seriously hurt remains ongoing.

Trailblazer nominations sought

Northlanders can nominate a trailblazing young person who is leading the way on environmental sustainability. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has joined with the Sustainable Business Network, sponsoring this year's Change Maker category of the Sustainable Business Awards. Nominees must be aged 30 years or under, who have gone above and beyond to progress social and/or environmental action within their organisation or community. To find out more go to https://sustainable.org.nz/awards/.

Salvation Army Appeal

Northlanders are being asked to dig deep this week for the annual The Salvation Army Red Shield Street Appeal, with collectors out across the region until Sunday.

Each and every donation helps change lives and goes directly to Salvation Army's work on the front line. It has a range of wrap-around services and takes a practical approach to pressing issues such as food poverty, homelessness, financial hardship due to indebtedness, support for the homeless, and alcohol and gambling addiction.

People can also donate online at: www.salvationarmy.org.nz/redshield

New agri-nutrients centre

Ballance Agri-nutrients is opening its new Marsden Pt service centre next month.

The centre, at 18 Allis Bloy Place, Ruakākā, will be formally opened on June 9.

Auton in Auckland light rail role

Leigh Auton, a former director and chairman of Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company, has been appointed independent chair of the Auckland Light Rail Establishment Unit to engage with Aucklanders and take the project forward. Transport Minister Michael Wood said the 11-month term to March 31, 2022, will allow Auton to lead the Establishment Unit and support the transition to the delivery entity and its governance structure. "Appointing Leigh is another step towards getting the project back on track. His extensive experience with local government and work with iwi means he is well-placed to lead the engagement on this project that Aucklanders have been calling for," said Wood.