The Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund has given out a total of $532,443.94 to residents and ratepayers in the district. Earlier this year, Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson established the fund to help support those severely affected by February’s extreme weather events, namely Cyclone Gabrielle and the Mangawhai rainfall event. The fund was a last-resort measure when other financial means were not available. Kaipara District Council recovery manager Glynis McCarthy said applications for the fund came from all over the district and totalled $2.3 million, exceeding the amount available. Of the 119 grants given out, most payments went to individuals and families, with a number of marae, community groups and businesses also receiving funds. In many cases, the fund was not able to grant the full amount being requested by applicants, with part of the amount approved for relief. Some applications were declined or withdrawn because they received funds elsewhere or did not meet the criteria. Grants were given out for roof and house repairs not covered by insurance, damaged accessways and footpaths, clearing debris, trees, flood-damaged furniture and other items from properties, broken and damaged culverts, and septic tanks.

Walkway out of action

A section of the popular Ōpua to Paihia walkway became impassable a fortnight ago due to a slip that blocked a sizable section of the track. Far North District Council (FNDC) staff are warning that the potential for further slips remains and are asking track users not to access this section of the walkway, and instead take an alternative route along Richardson Street to bypass the slip. Assessments of the stability of the slip site and the potential for slips nearby will be undertaken by council engineers in mid-July. The FNDC is acknowledging the efforts of the local community in setting up temporary signage shortly after the slip occurred. FNDC signage indicating the alternative route walkers should take will be in place next week. While some local residents reportedly cleared away slip debris over the weekend, this section of track should not be accessed until it is confirmed safe to use. The remainder of the walkway remains open.

Pet of the Year open

It’s that time of year again where New Zealanders are encouraged to enter their favourite pet photo for a chance to win the cover of the SPCA’s 2024 calendar and the title of SPCA Pet of the Year. As an extra purrk, if an entrant raises $150 or more, your best furr-end will be guaranteed a spot in the calendar or collage pages. To enter, simply take a picture-perfect photo of your pet and create a profile on the competition website that truly captures the essence of your best pal, showcasing their quirks, unique charm, and all the reasons they are worshipped. SPCA Pets of the Year is open for entry on Wednesday 10 July and closes on Sunday, August 27th at 10pm, with winners announced the following week.

Burning advice

The Northland Regional Council (NRC) is urging people to burn considerately and avoid earthworks over the winter months. Council chair Tui Shortland said anyone who wanted to undertake earthworks over winter should contact the NRC first for advice at info@nrc.govt.nz. “Typically, it’s not recommended to do any earthworks over the winter months since the ground is wet and the soil does not compact very well. It’s best to leave earthworks to warmer and drier months of the year.” Similarly, she says people should seek NRC advice at any time where a property can be subject to a flood hazard zone, on erosion-prone land, close to a wetland or in proximity to a waterway. “Please ensure you have appropriate erosion and sediment control measures in place before doing any earthworks.” Meanwhile, Shortland said people living within the Whangārei airshed needed to follow specific rules for backyard burning. The Whangārei airshed boundary includes most of the Kamo, Tikipunga, Morningside, Central Whangārei, Ōtangarei, Raumanga, Maunu and Onerahi areas. People burning anywhere else in Northland must not cause a smoke nuisance beyond the property boundary, even in rural areas.