A stunning image of a mallard drake in flight, captured by Northland photographer and keen duck-hunter David Towgood, has been chosen for the coveted 2024 Game Bird Habitat collectors’ stamp. Sales of the stamp help the New Zealand Game Bird Habitat Trust to fund habitat protection for game birds and other wildlife. The trust also receives $5 from every game bird hunting licence, with all licensed hunters able to receive a stamp for free on request. Towgood said he was delighted to win the award for the image, taken at Riponui, north of the Hikurangi swamp. He received a $1000 prize and $1000 Kilwell voucher.

Speak up about freshwater rules

Northland Regional Council is encouraging people to have their say on a draft plan to improve freshwater health in Northland before the March 31 deadline. The draft plan includes new rules and targets to improve the health of Northland’s rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands and groundwater. Some of the changes considered are tighter rules for managing stock access to waterways, more rules for highly erodible land and setting aside 20 per cent of unallocated water for environmental and cultural enhancement. More than 480 people have already taken part in online hui and drop-in sessions. For more information and to give feedback, visit wai-it-matters.nz or email freshwater@nrc.govt.nz. You can also contact the council on (0800) 002 004 or drop into its offices in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kaitāia or Waipapa.

Free breast screening in Kaitāia

BreastScreen Northland in Kaitāia offers free screenings to help save lives by detecting breast cancer early before it spreads. A mobile bus will be present from March 25 until April 19 to provide screening for eligible women aged 45-69. To book your appointments, call 0800 270 200 or visit timetoscreen.nz to book online.

Three crashes across region

Three crashes occurred on Thursday evening in Tōtara North, Kaitāia and Kaikohe. A single-vehicle crash was reported to police around 5.30pm in Tōtara North. One person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries. Another crash occurred in Kaitāia. This involved two vehicles and was reported to police around 7pm. No serious injuries were reported. A final crash in Kaikohe late Thursday night resulted in the driver being arrested for breach of bail.

Roadworks in Whangārei

There is a two-day roadworks operation planned around the intersection of Leith Street, Kaka Street and Morningside Road in Whangārei. The road will remain open but will be controlled by a stop/go system. The work will take place from Monday, March 11 until Tuesday, March 12. Whangārei District Council is asking the public to avoid the area wherever possible. Local businesses and residents have been notified by post.