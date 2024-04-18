The miniature trains are up and running at the Heritage Park this Sunday.

Miniature trains are running at Heritage Park, Maunu, on Sunday from 10am until 2pm. Ride the big train or one of the small ones for $2.50 and visit the Kiwi North museum’s ocean themed exhibition.

Water rules eased

Level 3 water restrictions - which ban the use of hoses, sprinklers or irrigation systems - have eased in Kaikohe-Ngāwhā. Sprinklers and irrigation systems remain banned but the use of outdoor hoses is now allowed.

Rustle up those ideas

People can submit their ideas and initiatives to enhance Russell’s iconic waterfront at the Ray White Realty premises on the corner of Cass St and York St from April 24 to May 3. About $90,000 from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board was earmarked for the placemaking project in 2022 and will be a community-led initiative supported by Far North District Council.

Fast floodgate

A new 15m long floodgate, known as a gravity gate, is being installed at Hikurangi repo (swamp) to help farmers get back onto their land faster after major floods. The new floodgate will drain water faster during severe flood events and also offer safe passage for marine life such as long fin eels. The floodgate can move more than 5000 litres of water per second.

Civic Honours

Whangārei District Council is calling for Civic Honour nominations. Every year four people receive the award, considered the highest in the district recognising outstanding voluntary service to the community. Nominations close on May 1 and can be submitted via council’s website: www.wdc.govt.nz/Community

Rubbish changes

There will be no Kaipara Refuse services running on Anzac Day, April 25, and the Dargaville Resource & Recovery Park will be closed. All kerbside runs for Thursday will be done the following day. This will affect collections for Ruawai, Mangawhare and Tangiteroria. All collections for Friday will remain the same. Hakaru Transfer Station is open on April 25 from 1-4pm.

Paihia symposium

The 2024 Wetland Symposium was held in Paihia last week. More than 220 people from across the country travelled to Northland for a series of presentations, workshops and soapbox sessions. The final day field trips went to dune lakes and gumlands in the Far North, led by Northland Regional Council biodiversity staff, and Hikurangi repo, led by Living Water and Ngā Kaitiaki O Nga Wai Māori.

Brynderwyns bolstered

Resilience work on the Brynderwyns is now focused on using retaining walls and piling to strengthen the downslopes - the underside of the road near the edge - and other areas, the NZ Transport Agency says. The portion of State Highway 1 will reopen at 12.01am on May 13.