Northlanders keen on exploring the outdoors now have more information over where they can walk, thanks to a major map upgrade by Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission. The maps identify public access to the outdoors and, after two years work, now confidentially identify 55,000 km of publicly accessible unformed legal roads in New Zealand, also known as paper roads. Go to herengaanuku.govt.nz/maps to view the interactive maps.

Film for the sea

The screening of a David Attenborough film aims to help LegaSea, a not-for-profit arguing for better ocean stewardship and recreational rights. Ocean will screen at Forum North on Tuesday from 6pm, with the film and refreshments provided free thanks to sponsor Bowling Infrastructure Group. Go to legasea.co.nz/oceans-movie to reserve seats.

Boating skills for women

Female-focused boating education company Wild Chix has two events in Whangārei. Boating Basics for Women will cover the basics of powerboating to help women become more confident in the water. It will be held on September 24 from 6pm. The one-day Boating Boot Camp will help women learn everything about handling a trailer boat - including backing a trailer. It will be held on September 25 from 9am. Go to wildchix.co.nzfor more details and to buy tickets.

Telling tales

Kaipara’s love of storytelling has found a new home with the launch of its first permanent StoryWalk in Harding Park, Dargaville. The initiative, originally developed in the US, promotes early literacy, physical activity and quality family time by placing pages of a children’s book along a path or trail.