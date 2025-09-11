Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Mayoral candidate sorry for error in official election statement

nzme
2 mins to read

Whangārei mayoral candidate Fiona Green.

Whangārei mayoral candidate Fiona Green.

Whangārei mayoral candidate Fiona Green has apologised for submitting an incorrect version of her candidate statement that was published online and in the candidate booklet given to voters.

Strict rules meant the statement could not be altered. Green says the statement was submitted in a rush and that she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save