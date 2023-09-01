Opening of the new Mangawhai shared walkway. Photo / KDC

Sunny weather and an incoming tide provided the perfect backdrop to open the Mangawhai boardwalk to a large gathering last week. The boardwalk is the second phase of the Mangawhai shared path project, connecting the village to the heads, and making it safer and easier to travel by foot, bike, or scooter along busy Molesworth Dr. Te Uri o Hau gifted a name – Te Ara o Te Whai – for this section of the shared path. To find out more visit www.mangawhaicommunityplan.co.nz/projects/transport

AA sounds warning

The AA has noticed an increase in fake New Zealand driver licensing pages circulating on social media creating hazards for unsuspecting victims. AA general manager commercial and product Roger Venn said often these pages may try to trick people into paying large sums of money for what they claim is a ‘valid’ New Zealand driver’s licence or take a person’s details from a fake online application process. Getting a licence is not an online process nor is it done through social media.

Erosion grants

Around $1.7 million of funding is available over the next three years for the fencing of grazed ‘Highly Erodible Land’ and the planting of native establishment tree species. The Sustainable Land Management Hill Country Erosion Programme funding will enable the Northland Regional Council to subsidise the planting of 36 hectares around the region annually. $4000 per hectare is available and is paid in two instalments. For advice about applying contact your local land management adviser or call 0800 002 004 and ask to speak to a land management adviser or email landadmin@nrc.govt.nz

Remanded in custody

A man on burglary charges in the Kamo area has appeared in court and been denied bail. Nathan Soloman, 41, of Kamo appeared on one charge of receiving property and one charge of burglary after police executed a search warrant at his address earlier this week. Soloman was remanded in custody and will appear later in September.

King tides ahead

Kaipara District Council are warning residents that they’re expecting king tides over the next few days. A post on the council’s Facebook page stated that tides such as these can cause surface flooding near the river and main streets of Dargaville township. The king tide is said to peak around 1am and 1.30pm on Saturday, and 2am and 2.30pm on Sunday. A council contractor will be checking the floodgates daily.

Single vehicle crash

Police say no injuries were reported after a late-night crash on Maunu Rd in Whangārei. People took to social media concerned a large-scale crash had occurred, however, police said a single vehicle was involved.

Cemetery trustees wanted

The number of trustees administering Matakohe Cemetery is set to grow after Kaipara District Council agreed to proceed with a trustee appointment process. The decision allows council to fulfil its statutory requirements under the Burial and Cremations Act 1964, to appoint and remove trustees for the management of the cemetery. The cemetery is currently managed by a small community group but council will advertise a notice on its website and in the Kaipara Lifestyler calling for expressions of interest for the trustee roles, along with more information about the process and criteria once confirmed.







