The Lotto balls fell kindly for four Northland ticket holders on Saturday.

A Kaiwaka Lotto player is $333,333 richer after being one of three people to win Lotto First Division. The winning Saturday night ticket was bought from Kaiwaka Four Square. Three other Northland punters each won $13,945 in Lotto Second Division. Two were MyLotto players from the Far North and Whangārei and a third ticket was sold at Countdown in Kerikeri.

$4000 scholarship awards

Six Northland students will receive $4000 in financial assistance and paid work experience thanks to Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora Scholarship. The scholarship recognises, encourages and supports students to undertake study that relates to the council’s environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to the council’s vision “Our Northland – together we thrive”. They also have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Taitokerau. The six winners are: Ruby Crawford (Whangārei), Stephanie Membery (Whangārei), Jack Panoho (Ngāpuhi, Te Uriroroi, Te Parawhau; Waipū), Malindi Reihana-Ruka (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pakau; Kerikeri), Te Karira (TK) Ruakere-Norris (Te Parawhau, Ngāpuhi, Patuharakeke; Whangārei), and Shavonne Toko (Te Roroa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa; Omamari and Whangārei).

Apply now for environment prizes

Applications are open for the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are helping to protect and improve the region’s environment. The awards have nine categories that range from environmental action in the community to environmental action to address climate change and leadership. Winners receive $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by a local artist, and a professional project promotional video and photography package. People can nominate themselves or others in up to two of the categories. Entries close on June 18. For more information visit awards.nrc.govt.nz

New citizens for Kaipara

Fourteen Kaipara residents from 11 nationalities were celebrated and recognised as new citizens at a ceremony in Dargaville on Monday. The citizenship ceremony was the first in Kaipara for 2023, with the previous ceremony cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson spoke on behalf of the governor-general, the Government and the Kaipara district and recognised the contributions already being made by those receiving their certificates of citizenship. He said a more diverse community, with different ways of looking at things, made Kaipara “richer and more vibrant”. New citizens welcomed at the ceremony were: Simon Barrett (United Kingdom), Karin Bradley (Germany), Carol Clarke (Philippines), Jeffrey Cole (Canada), Leonor Crespo (Argentina), Nigel Griffiths (UK), Nginhouy Heng (Cambodia), Zully Hernandez Noguera (Venezuela), Rebecca Hewitt (UK), Klyde Invencion (Philippines), Ayala Lavie (Australia), Nadja Parker (Austria), Janet Scherer (UK) and Kulvir Singh (India). Diane Billing (UK) was also acknowledged.