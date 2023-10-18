More than 140 artists are involved in the art trail held over Labour weekend.





Art trail

The Kerikeri Open Art Studios Art Trail [Koast] is expected to be bigger and better this year. More than 140 artists are involved in the art trail held over Labour weekend. The event, now called Tai Tokerau Art Trail covers the Mid and Far North. It offers art enthusiasts an opportunity to step into the creative realms of local artists by visiting their studios and viewing their original artworks. Visit koast.org.nz





Angels Christmas project

The Bald Angels is ramping up its annual Angels Christmas project but needs help to fund the kai boxes and get enough gift donations to meet demand. Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom said the generous Northland community donates over 1600 gifts every year in the spirit of manaakitanga. Kai boxes have been supplied to 400 whānau the last couple of years. If you can help visit baldangels.org.nz or givealittle.co.nz





Stolen defibrillator found

Lifesaving medical equipment stolen from the Paihia isite has been recovered and is back in action.

Heartless thieves stole the automated external defibrillator (AED) on September 29 after the box containing the equipment was forced open.

A delivery driver found the defibrillator in Kaikohe a week later. It had likely been thrown out of a car window, and while it was a bit roughed up, it was still functional. The equipment was checked out by St John Ambulance and given the all-clear. It is now in a more secure case and back at the Marsden Rd isite.

In December last year, the defibrillator at the Paihia isite was used to save the life of a tourist who was having a heart attack outside the building.





SH15 closure

The Twin Bridges on State Highway 15 in Northland will be closed on two consecutive nights for repair works this month. Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the Twin Bridges will be closed in both directions on October 26 and 26 from 7.30pm until 5am. There are no local detours and all motorists are advised to plan ahead and use SH1 or SH14/12 as alternative routes. The Waka Kotahi Journey Planner can help people plan the best alternative route.





Vessel sought

The Harbourmaster’s Office is trying to contact the owner of a white vessel with blue sails that was mooring in Parua Bay but has since been relocated by the Harbourmaster’s Office. The vessel was named ‘Windvogel’ but its name has since been painted over. Any information that will help contact the owner can be directed to mooringsadmin@nrc.govt.nz or 0800 002 004 (ask for the Whangārei maritime team).





Markets return

The return of two of Whangārei’s most loved markets occurs this Friday and Saturday with the Artisans Market and the Canopy Night Market kicking off the warmer season at the Town Basin.

The Canopy Night Market will be open from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, October 20. Choose from an array of international and local cuisines for everyone’s palate while you groove to music from A2stix Duo. Saturday morning will see the return of the Artisans Market from 9am until 1.30pm where you can view and purchase a range of local artisans’ creations, from toys, soaps, art, crafts, homemade remedies and more.





Warning on digging

Whangārei District Council are sending out a key message in time for the warmer season - do not dig into sand dunes. The warning comes as visitors and locals alike will flock to the beaches for Labour Weekend. Digging into sand can cause injuries or sudden burial as the sand, especially around dunes, can be unstable and unpredictable.











