A Northlander won nearly $23,000 in the Lotto Second Division over the weekend. Photo / NZME

A MyLotto punter from Northland was among 13 from throughout New Zealand who each won $22,984 in Lotto Second Divison draw over the weekend.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking the total winnings to $42,499.

The mouth-watering $10 million in Lotto Powerball was not won on Saturday, while first division players shared the $1m pot, each winning $200,000.

The winning Lotto numbers were 6, 13, 15, 17, 33 and 38. The powerball was 4 and the Bonus Ball 3.

Kelly needs a home

A mixed-breed dog that was found chained to a pole in the Fairburn area in Kaitaia with her puppies in a box is now up for adoption.

Kelly, a tan-coloured, two-year-old female of medium size, is available to view at the Whangārei SPCA.

She is "full of beans, very smart and loves to chase balls". She is looking for a home where she can be the only pet and get all the attention she deserves after a rough start. Visit www.spca.nz or phone 09 438 9161.

Venue receives grant

Baylys' Farm Wedding and Event Venue in the Bay of Islands is the latest recipient of Top Energy's $30,000 Business Development Fund.

Owners Melita McMaster and Will Bayly have been inundated with enquiries from couples wishing to get married in the picturesque spot since it opened in early 2019, and they have bookings for the next 20 months.

The couple want to increase their venue capacity and expand their offering to include corporate events with the funding.

Pipi investigation

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) is still investigating thousands of dead and dying pipi strewn across the sandbars between Pataua North and South - popular with seafood gatherers.

A Whangārei Heads' resident broke the news online two weeks ago and MPI and local iwi have teamed up to determine the cause of death.

Layers of dead molluscs can be seen in a video each with its shell gaping open.

Theories shared online included whether the onslaught of heavy rain had made the water too fresh for the pipi to survive.

See What We're Made Of

Massive Company's latest production, What We're Made Of, is coming to Whāngarei's ONEONESIX from August 10 to 12.

Performed by a tight-knit ensemble cast in their early 20s under the direction of Wesley Dowdell and Carla Martell, What We're Made Of harnesses the individual life experiences of the cast.

Performers include Harmony Hogarth, Pennslyvania Esera, Hone Taukiri (Te Rarawa, Ngāti-Tamaterā), Millie Ripeka Manning (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha), Asuka Kubo and Nikeidrian Peters. Tickets at Eventfinda.

Māori ward for Whangārei

For the first time in its history, the Whangārei District Council will this year include two elected members for the Māori ward.

October 2022's local government elections will be the first in which people on the Māori Electoral Roll can vote for Whangārei's first Māori Ward councillors.

Only people of Māori descent can enrol on the Māori roll and vote for candidates standing for election in a Māori ward.

Candidates can stand in either the General wards, or the Māori ward, but not in both at the same time.