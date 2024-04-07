Two Northlanders were among 18 players nationwide to each win $23,513 on Saturday night.

Two Northlanders were among 18 players nationwide to each win $23,513 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s draw. The winning Northland tickets were sold on MyLotto. A Pukekohe player took home the $1 million first division jackpot. Powerball was not won and has rolled over to Wednesday — when the jackpot will be $26 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 2, 21, 30, 10, 5, 6, bonus 36, Powerball three.

Stranger warning

Whangārei parents have been warned about a man offering ice creams to female students on the bike track between Lupton and Rust Avenues. Police advised any families of students approached or students themselves to call 111, quoting the reference number TO58323599.

Shearer makes finals

One of the country’s best shearers, Northlander Toa Henderson, has made it through to the New Zealand Shears Open final in Te Kuiti. Henderson won the North Island Shearer of the Year on Friday - his thirteenth win in 20 finals. Defending champion and new Golden Shears champion Leon Samuels, from Southland, qualified in second place.

Warriors Foundation visit

The Warriors Community Foundation visited Northland as part of its road trip to small communities around New Zealand. In collaboration with the New Zealand Rugby League, Rugby League Northland, and Sport Northland, the tour encompassed visits to Ahipara, Kaitāia, Kaikohe, and Whangārei. Kiwis legend and Warriors Foundation ambassador Ruben Wiki helped teach Kaikohe West School students tackling practice, ball skills and awareness on Friday.

Crash info sought

Police want information about a serious crash in Waipu on Wednesday. They want to talk to anyone who saw the crash or driving prior, or any other information relating to the incident - such as video footage of the cars involved. Police were particularly interested in sightings of a silver-coloured Subaru that was travelling north on Cove Rd around 1.30pm. Seven people were injured in the crash, four of them children. One adult remains in a critical condition. Police can be contacted on 105, using the file number 240403/7326.

Arrest after rescue

One person was sprung breaching their bail conditions after a call for help to Coastguard. A group of people camping on Oteko Point in the Whangaroa Harbour area allegedly had their boat stolen on Saturday night and needed help getting back. However, Coastguard volunteers phoned in police when the stranded campers reportedly acted aggressively while being helped. Officers ended up arresting one of the people as they were found to have previously breached their bail.



