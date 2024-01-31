Lifeguards have had to carry out several rescues at Northland beaches. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Surf Life Saving NZ is calling on the public to exercise common sense after lifeguards at Ruakākā and Mangawhai Heads had to rescue people caught in rips while swimming outside of the red and yellow flags.

Firearm charge

A man has been charged after a firearm was allegedly presented during an altercation between two men in Waipū on Tuesday afternoon. Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson, rural response manager, said a 65-year-old man had been charged with presenting a firearm and would appear in the Whangārei District Court next week. The men were known to each other.

Burglary investigation

Police are investigating a burglary at a property in Tikipunga on Monday evening. A group of people reportedly entered a Kiripaka Rd property, activating the alarm. They fled on foot when security arrived. Police were still investigating whether anything was taken. Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Prize snappers

The heaviest snapper weighed in the Doubtless Bay Fishing Contest and Auction was 11.2kg and was caught off the rocks at Taipā Point by Bruce Rapene. Kayleigh Turner was crowned the top female angler after catching a 10.18kg snapper. John Collin won in the snapper category of the overall average weight fish competition, while Daniel Jecentho and Dwayne Kitchen won in the kingfish and crayfish categories respectively.

Vaka v Smith bout

Northland’s Trish Vaka will take on Hamilton’s Tinta Smith for the vacant New Zealand national (PBNCZ version) heavyweight title on March 16 at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton. Vaka returned to boxing after a four-year hiatus but, outside of boxing, plays in the Northland Kauri team competing in the Farah Palmer Cup Championship division in the National Provincial Championships.

Carnival time

The Town Basin Carnival is on Sunday, cruise ship day, February 4, at Reyburn House Gallery from 9am until 4pm. Supported by Creative Northland and Whangārei District Council, the event boasts a range of stalls to choose from. There’s pottery, food, jewellery, face painting, and more, as well as live performances on the day.

Corruption rank slips

New Zealand is now ranked third in the international corruption perceptions ranking prepared annually by Transparency International. Since the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) was revised in 2012, New Zealand has been ranked first or first equal eight times and this is the first time the country has not been in the top two.



