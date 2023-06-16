The Langs Beach bridge closure over two days means motorists have to detour through the Brynderwyns.

The Langs Beach bridge will be closed for two days as roading contractors place new surface. The work will be undertaken on June 26 and 27. The detour through the Brynderwyn Hills to get around this closure will take about 40 minutes, depending on your destination, and motorists are being asked to plan their journey accordingly.

Name released

Police have released the name of the second person who died following a two-vehicle crash on SH14, near the intersection of Otuhi Rd, Wheki Valley, on June 1. He was Batholemew Joseph Junior Savelio, 30, of Whangārei. Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Police also released the names of the people who died in a two-truck crash on State Highway 10 near Kaingaroa, in the Far North, on May 30. They were Rachel Jean Phillips, 39, of Whangārei, and Anaru Tamati Taane, 30, of Auckland. One driver died at the scene while the other suffered critical injuries and died on the way to hospital.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Mid-winter plunge

The Bay of Island Yacht Club is celebrating the shortest day of the year with a mid-winter plunge from Waitangi wharf. The free event, which aims to raise awareness of ocean quality in Aotearoa, will run from 6-6.30pm on June 22. All welcome.

Pool upgrade

Plans to upgrade Kāeo’s public pool have been given a leg-up with a $28,773 grant from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board. Whangaroa Recreation and Community Trust, which operates the outdoor Whangaroa Community Pool during summer months, had sought $33,693 from the board for a pool improvement project expected to cost more than $67,000. The project aims to make the pool more inclusive with ramps to improve accessibility, more seating, picnic and shade areas, and more swimming lessons. The community board grant is earmarked for repainting the pool and buildings, improved disability access, lifeguard and first aid training, maintenance and operational costs. The trust receives an annual grant from the Far North District Council to operate the pool but that doesn’t include funding for upgrades. No significant upgrade has been carried out for more than 10 years.

Social workers get pay rise

Community-based social workers, advocated for by the PSA, will receive a significant pay rise after successfully organising for a pay equity extension that reflects the value of the work they do. Cabinet this week agreed to fund the extension of the pay equity settlement to all community-based social workers, meaning more than 5000 workers will see their annual income rise by 27 per cent on average effective from July 1.

Fur seal spotted

A fur seal was sighted in Onerahi on Friday, June 16 at around 1.30pm. The friendly visitor was pictured on the shore at Beach Rd, and looks eerily similar to the one that became a frequent visitor on Hatea River in 2019/20. It’s unknown whether this is the same seal, however, they have been known to frequent Whangārei Harbour areas in the past. The Department of Conservation advised the public in 2020 to not approach the creature, as they have been known to bite. According to DoC, seal appearances are common at this time of year. There is often an influx of seals from June/July to September as younger seals begin to wean and mothers prepare for new pups. This is normal behaviour, and they can wander as far as 15km inland by following rivers and streams. If a seal appears unwell, DoC advised people to call 0800 DOC HOT.