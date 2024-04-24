JJ with Kiwi Coast handler Cam McInnes at the release.

Kiwi trio released

The release of three young kiwi attracted more than 300 visitors to Matapōuri’s Te Rangiwhakaahu marae this month. The trio named JJ, in memory of the late Dive! Tutukaka co-founder Jeroen Jongejans, Parangarahu and Te Wairoa were placed in specially prepared burrows at the event organised by Tutukaka Landcare Coalition (TLC), backed by Kiwi Coast, and hosted by Te Whanau a Rangiwhakaahu hapū

Kitty cuddle party

The Piggery Bookshop in Whangārei is hosting a kitten cuddle party on Saturday from 10am to noon to fundraise for Whangārei Cat Rescue. Gold coin entry. There will be the opportunity to sign up to foster if interested. Further north, Coast to Coast Cat Rescue will be at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on Saturday. Adopt a kitten or buy some fundraising merchandise.

Bus services affected

People who rely on CityLink or BusLink services are advised there will be no CityLink or BusLink services today (Anzac Day). All services will return to a normal timetable on Friday, April 26.

Learning to sew

A new learn-to-sew course has started with Kerikeri’s handmade crafts company, TizWaz. Bev and Brian Mellor are running a 2.5-hour absolute beginner sewing class on Saturday mornings, plus eight-week sewing courses on Tuesday mornings from May 14, or Saturday afternoons from May 1 at The Merchants. Bookings essential, call or text 027 476 7144.

Kina on the agenda

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Shane Jones will host a public talk on May 10 about how to manage Far North kina barrens. Jones will speak at the Awanui Hotel from 11am. Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on two proposed measures to help address kina barrens and rebalance local ecosystems.

Driver behaviour

Northland police need the public’s help as they investigate concerns about driver behaviour in the district. Operation Turbo targets incidents where roads are blocked by vehicles, large unlawful gatherings, or vehicles doing burnouts. Anyone with footage of such behaviour is asked to upload it to police via https://turbo.nc3.govt.nz/

Under the influence

A survey by insurer AMI showed about 21 per cent of drivers admitted driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. About 68 per cent of road users felt mobile phones were responsible for causing distractions while driving. AMI executive general manager Claims Wayne Tippet said these results were an important reminder of driver safety.