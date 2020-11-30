Northland news in brief: Kind donation, police warning

Reyburn House is holding its last exhibition of the year.

A kind-hearted builder is donating his tools to a Kaikohe tradie who lost a shed full of tools when his mother's papakainga was burgled. The crime meant Warren Clark, of Mangakahia Rd, was unable to fix up an old family house he'd planned to live in, effectively leaving him homeless. A builder from Brynderwyn, who did not want his name published, read the story in the Advocate and decided to donate his surplus tools, including a nail gun, a drop saw and stand, two skill saws, a sabre saw and a weedeater. The builder said he'd had a back injury so wouldn't be able to use the tools any time soon. ''If they can help someone out, that's all I want. I've been burgled before so I really felt for him. I know what it's like to lose your tools and your livelihood.'' Clark said the gesture had restored his faith in human nature.

Motorist cut free by passerby



A Whangārei motorist had her belt cut by a passerby to free her from her flipped vehicle in Kensington on Saturday. Motorists stopped to help the driver of the Suzuki Swift stranded on its roof in the roadside bush near the top of Western Hills Drive around 11pm. The woman was not injured in the accident. The cause of the accident in the 50km/h zone was not known at edition time.

Take action to prevent thefts

Northland police have advised rural communities to take action to deter opportunistic thieves as the summer holidays approach. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said thieves could strike when people go away over the festive period. He recommended people lock all buildings, sheds, and access gates when not in use. People should clearly tag animals and keep accurate records of stock - using the NAIT tag - and produce. An inventory of personal items of value should be kept; tools engraved with a driver licence number, and register their serial numbers with SNAP website. Robinson also recommended people immediately report burglaries or theft and note suspicious vehicles and their registration details. Burglary Prevention Packs are available at Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Kaitaia police stations, which include a UV marker pen to mark items with a driver licence number.

Crash victim named

Police have named the man who died in a motorcycle crash in the Far North yesterday morning.

He was Mate Petricevich, a 68-year-old local man. He was the sole occupant of the Harley Davidson motorcycle which crashed on Far North Rd, Waiharara, 8km from his home. Police said emergency services were called at about 12.30am. The Northland Rescue Helicopter was also called but later stood down. The road was closed for around two hours while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene. A police spokesperson said the police investigation is ongoing and the death has been referred to the Coroner. "Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Stomping sentence unchanged

A Northlander has been unsuccessful in his bid to lower a nearly five-year jail term for stomping on a man while he lay on the ground.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that the sentence of four years and nine months imposed on Ray Pabirowski for attacking a guest in a hotel in November 2017 was not manifestly excessive.

Pabirowski ambushed the victim, rendered him helpless on the ground, and attacked his head and his body and that the degree of violence was inherently life-threatening, the court judges said.

The victim suffered a broken eye socket, a nose, and ribs and spent at least a month in hospital.

Last art exhibition for year

Reyburn House is holding its last exhibition of the year and the gallery will be packed with artwork from all the Society of Arts members.

Opening night is tonight from 5pm and the exhibition runs for six weeks until January 11. Entry is free.