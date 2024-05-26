Matyas Klima of the Czech Republic, Jack Jordan of New Zealand and Matthew Cogar of the United States celebrate during the Stihl Timbersports event in Italy. Photo / Mihai Stetcu

Matyas Klima of the Czech Republic, Jack Jordan of New Zealand and Matthew Cogar of the United States celebrate during the Stihl Timbersports event in Italy. Photo / Mihai Stetcu

Kaipara District Council is accepting nominations for its annual Citizens Awards until May 31. The awards are based on recognition of the contributions and achievements of outstanding Kaipara citizens. Applications will be assessed on the concerned citizen’s personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion to a cause, as well as those who have made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of the Kaipara district and its citizens. Last year’s winners were Colin Gallagher, Peter Hames, Tui Hutchinson and Noel Moran. Visit www.kaipara.govt.nz for details.

Sister tribes formed

Ngāpuhi has teamed up with Fiji to create a “sister tribe” relationship in order to learn from each other with regard to economic opportunities, land development, establishing youth forums and educational exchanges. Members of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi recently travelled to Fiji to meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Ratu Lalabalavu, the Speaker of the House. Ngāpuhi chairman Mane Tahere said the trip was funded by those who attended out of their own pockets.

Criminal conversation

The Ngaio Marsh Awards, in association with Whangārei District Libraries, invite book lovers to a fun evening of criminally good conversation featuring six talented Northland storytellers, where they will delve into crime, mystery and thriller books. Whangārei author and poet Michael Botur will chair a panel including Kerikeri crime and thriller writer Catherine Lea. The Ngaio Marsh Awards entrants will also be on the panel. Entry is free and registration is available on the library’s website.

Men’s Health Week

Men are reminded to check their health and see that they are on top of it this Men’s Health Week. MHW will run from June 10-16 and aims to serve as a reminder for men to start making small changes in their lives which can help them and their mates live healthier, longer, happier lives.

NZ’s top axman

New Zealand’s top axeman Jack Jordan has just won the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy for the third year in a row -shattering his own world-record time in the process. Jordan put on a Timbersports masterclass to beat a top international 16-strong field of the best axemen on the planet to win the title in Milan, Italy with a personal best time of 52.53 seconds.

Marsden Point celebration

The Collective Action for Energy Stability will be hosting a 60th birthday celebration for Marsden Point Oil Refinery on May 30. Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo is among the attendees who will be speaking at the event. The event will also offer an opportunity for attendees to share stories about Marsden spanning from when it was built up until to present day. There is limited seating for the event; contact admin@cafes.org.nz for more info. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Marina Cafe & Restaurant.