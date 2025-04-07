Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Junior tennis champions crowned at annual tournament

Sasha Kilgour (age 12, Onerahi Tennis Club, left), Heidi Engel (age 10, Kerikeri Tennis and Pickleball Club), Manaia Woods (age 12, Mairtown Tennis Club), Luke Thompson (age 8, Kerikeri Tennis and Pickleball Club), Noah Jones (age 13, Mairtown Tennis Club), Cameron White (age 15, Mairtown Tennis Club), Emma Donaldson (age 13, Waipu Tennis Club). Photo / Northland Tennis

Tennis Northland held its annual Northland Junior Closed Singles Championship on Sunday. Players came from clubs such as Mairtown, Onerahi, Waipu, Kerikeri, Doubtless Bay and Te Kamo. Winners were: 16U Boys - Noah Jones (Mairtown), 14U Boys - Jasper Hewlett-Coffey, 12U Boys - Manaia Woods (Mairtown), 10U Boys - Luke Thompson (Kerikeri), 16U Girls -Cameron White (Mairtown), 14U Girls - Emma Donaldson (Waipu), 12U Girls - Sasha Kilgour (Onerahi) and Hera Lyndon (Kamo), 10U Girls - Heidi Engel (Kerikeri).

Ethan Wong (age 7, Mairtown Tennis Club, left) shakes hands post-match with Matt Watts (age 11, Kamo Tennis Club). Photo / Northland Tennis
Kawharu Lyndon, 15, of Kamo Tennis Club. Photo / Northland Tennis
Breaks for bus services

No CityLink Whangārei or BusLink bus services will run on the upcoming public holidays – on April 18, 21 and 25. This applies to all CityLink routes and the Far North Link’s Kaitāia-Mangōnui route. CityLink Whangārei’s SchoolLink service will not run for two weeks during the school holidays starting next Monday. School Link services resume on April 28.

Firearm arrest

One person was taken into custody on Monday morning after a firearm was located during a dispute between people known to each other at a Fulton Rd address in Mata. Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Police investigating death

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Te Kamo, Whangārei, property on Sunday. Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris says police were called to the Eden Tce address around 3.45pm, where the man was found deceased. Harris said the circumstances around the man’s death were unclear and would require further inquiries. A scene guard was in place on Eden Tce on Monday so a scene examination could be carried out. A post-mortem examination would also be completed as part of the investigation.

Traditional Māori play area planned

Work is under way to build Te Amo Pūtoro, the first council-owned māra hūpara in the Far North, at the Kerikeri Sports Complex. Māra hūpara were historically used as play areas, using natural materials like logs, rocks and plants, to develop physical strength, co-ordination and problem-solving. The project has been driven and designed by local advocates and leaders, in partnership with Ngāti Rēhia and the Far North District Council. A karakia was held on Thursday to mark the occasion.

Recall for Serene heaters

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment is urging everyone to check any bathroom heaters they have and remove them if they are included in last year’s Serene heater recalls. This is due to a significant risk to lives and property, the ministry says.

