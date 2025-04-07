Tennis Northland held its annual Northland Junior Closed Singles Championship on Sunday. Players came from clubs such as Mairtown, Onerahi, Waipu, Kerikeri, Doubtless Bay and Te Kamo. Winners were: 16U Boys - Noah Jones (Mairtown), 14U Boys - Jasper Hewlett-Coffey, 12U Boys - Manaia Woods (Mairtown), 10U Boys - Luke Thompson (Kerikeri), 16U Girls -Cameron White (Mairtown), 14U Girls - Emma Donaldson (Waipu), 12U Girls - Sasha Kilgour (Onerahi) and Hera Lyndon (Kamo), 10U Girls - Heidi Engel (Kerikeri).
Breaks for bus services
No CityLink Whangārei or BusLink bus services will run on the upcoming public holidays – on April 18, 21 and 25. This applies to all CityLink routes and the Far North Link’s Kaitāia-Mangōnui route. CityLink Whangārei’s SchoolLink service will not run for two weeks during the school holidays starting next Monday. School Link services resume on April 28.