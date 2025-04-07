Firearm arrest

One person was taken into custody on Monday morning after a firearm was located during a dispute between people known to each other at a Fulton Rd address in Mata. Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Police investigating death

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Te Kamo, Whangārei, property on Sunday. Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris says police were called to the Eden Tce address around 3.45pm, where the man was found deceased. Harris said the circumstances around the man’s death were unclear and would require further inquiries. A scene guard was in place on Eden Tce on Monday so a scene examination could be carried out. A post-mortem examination would also be completed as part of the investigation.

Traditional Māori play area planned

Work is under way to build Te Amo Pūtoro, the first council-owned māra hūpara in the Far North, at the Kerikeri Sports Complex. Māra hūpara were historically used as play areas, using natural materials like logs, rocks and plants, to develop physical strength, co-ordination and problem-solving. The project has been driven and designed by local advocates and leaders, in partnership with Ngāti Rēhia and the Far North District Council. A karakia was held on Thursday to mark the occasion.

Recall for Serene heaters

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment is urging everyone to check any bathroom heaters they have and remove them if they are included in last year’s Serene heater recalls. This is due to a significant risk to lives and property, the ministry says.