The average sale price for Te Tai Tokerau was $762,000 for January, a massive 21 per cent up on December 2023.

Property sales in Northland had a huge boost in January, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of NZ (Reinz). The average sale price for Te Tai Tokerau was $762,000 for the month, a massive 21 per cent up on December 2023 - the highest monthly increase in the country - and 10.8 per cent up in a year. Reinz chief executive Jen Baird said first-home buyers and owner-occupiers are the most active buyers in the region, with others waiting to see how the new Government’s policies will affect the economy. The increase was driven by sales in Kaipara, where the average price of $995,000 was a massive 78 per cent up on the month prior. Far North sales averaged $790,000 (up 63 per cent) and Whangārei averaged $720,000 (up 9.4 per cent).

Broadband boost

More than 650 extra homes and businesses in Northland will get fibre broadband in Chorus’ network expansion. Kāeo, Moerewa, Tinopai, Kerikeri and Springs Flat are part of the expansion funded by Chorus, which covers 59 communities nationwide. The company says in homes with its fibre, families use an average of 600GB of data each month, highlighting the robust appetite for digital content and reliable connectivity.

Bus service extended

CityLink Whangārei’s Route 3 bus service from Tikipunga via Kamo has been extended by 1.8km at the public’s request. The extended route goes down Corks Rd, Wairau Dr, Lake Dr and back on to Wairau Dr, with four new bus stops on the route.

Child-cancer appeal

The Child Cancer Foundation is looking for volunteers to help with its 2024 street appeal on March 8 and 9. Volunteering involves gifting two hours at a nearby collection site. To sign up visit volunteer.childcancer.org.nz

Paparoa Pride

Paparoa Pride is on this evening (Saturday) from 7 pm until midnight at the Paparoa Sports Pavilion. The event aims to celebrate the LGBTQI+ community and diversity in the Kaipara region. Music, a DJ, entertainment and acts will be on show. Kai will also be on offer. There will be a $5 door charge.

Student injured

A Whangārei Girls High School student involved in a single-vehicle crash on Manse St, Regent, on Thursday afternoon was taken to hospital with moderate injuries and discharged later that evening. The crash caused some road blockage during peak-hour traffic. Hato Hone St John and police attended the accident.

Reotahi working bee

People wanting to offer a helping hand to their community and their environment are invited to the Reotahi working bee on Sunday, February 18 at 9.30am. The working bee will involve removing moth plants and any other invasive weeds. Morning tea and equipment are provided. No experience is necessary. Meet at the Beach Rd freedom camping spot to start.











