Northland news in brief: Hockey-a-thon, ASB closing

Krystal Murray has been selected in the New Zealand Barbarians squad to take on the Black Ferns. Photo / File

Join the fun at Hockey-a-thon

Hockey lovers can simultaneously get a 12-hour fix and support the Northland Rescue Helicopter during Hockey-a-thon in Whangārei on Saturday, November 21. Northland Hockey are calling for people interested in the fundraising event to register via their website. The Hockey-a-thon kicks off at 9am in the Whangārei ITM Hockey Centre and will wrap up at 9pm. Hockey Northland participating officer Jena Huntington said alongside the 12-hour game of hockey on one turf, there will be other games and activities throughout the day – with plenty of spot prizes up for grabs. All proceeds raised will go to the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Paihia ASB to close

Paihia's ASB branch is to close its doors permanently by February, while the Kaikohe and Dargaville branches are about to reduce their opening hours to three days a week. The ASB is one of only two banks in Kaitaia (along with the BNZ) to still be opening five days a week after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Pair make Barbarians squad

Two of Te Rarawa's rugby talents have been selected in the New Zealand Barbarians squad to take on the Black Ferns in two games. Krystal Murray, who played for the Northland Kauri this year, and Jay Jay Taylor, who is registered as from North Harbour but hails from the Ahipara club, were both chosen in the 25-player squad yesterday. The squad, which featured six capped Black Ferns, will first take on the national side on Saturday in Waitakere at 4.35pm as part of a triple-header match day which included the NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am) and the 2021 Rugby World Cup qualification match between Samoa and Tonga (2.05pm). The second game would be played a week later on November 21 at Trafalgar Park in Nelson at 4.35pm.

Insight into fees-free tech course

A fees-free digital tech course in Whangārei will be holding open days over the next three weeks. NGEN is a course for rangatahi aged 16 to 24 who have a passion for technology. The open days, which started yesterday will be held on Wednesdays November 18, November 25 and December 2. For more information visit www.facebook.com/NGENRoom

Crash victim airlifted

One person was flown to Whangārei Hospital by rescue helicopter with serious injuries after a crash on State Highway 10 at Coopers Beach on Tuesday night. Few details were available yesterday, but it was believed that a second vehicle was involved, the injured woman's car coming to a halt among trees on the side of the highway. The Mangonui and Kaitaia fire brigades both responded to the accident.