An Air Force Hercules C-130 like this one surprised many residents on the Tutukaka Coast as it appeared to skim over their rooftops on Thursday. Photo / Duncan Brown

Residents on the Tutukaka Coast surprised by a large aircraft flying low over their homes around 2pm on Thursday were witnessing a training flight by an RNZAF C-130 Hercules, an Air Force spokeswoman says. According to tracking website FlightRadar24, the Hercules left the airbase at Whenuapai, flew over Wellsford and Kaiwaka, then over Whangārei Harbour and north along the coast. It turned inland at Cape Brett and flew over Kerikeri before returning to base over Kaipara and the west coast. The RNZAF has five Hercules which are used to supply research stations in Antarctica and for relief missions such as after the recent eruption in Tonga.

Cyclone Dovi gale threat

A tropical cyclone nearing New Zealand is expected to cause severe gales across Northland on Sunday and Monday. Cyclone Dovi is forecast to approach New Zealand from the northwest, and will likely cross central New Zealand on Sunday or Monday, followed by a southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure. Cyclone Dovi and the associated sub-tropical feed of moisture have the potential to bring severe weather to much of the North Island and northern South Island, and Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in force for many regions. For Northland and Auckland, there is high confidence of severe northeast gales followed by severe southwest gales on Sunday and Monday, MetService said.

Weekday surf patrols end

Weekday patrols at Northland beaches wrapped up last Friday as surf lifeguards capped a busy summer. Overall, Northland surf lifeguards have completed a total of 34 rescues, 71 assists, 15 major first-aid incidents, 79 minor first-aid incidents and eight searches. They also carried out 3274 preventative actions to stop a further 20,822 people getting into trouble. In total, Northland guards have spent 13,706 hours patrolling the beaches to keep people safe and the region's Search and Rescue squads have been called out 18 times to help those in trouble. The Whangārei Heads patrol, based at Ocean Beach, recorded the most rescues with 16. Most other clubs had five. Now that weekday patrols have wrapped up, Surf Lifesaving Northern Region is urging people to check the conditions, not overestimate their abilities and if in doubt, stay out. Anyone who sees someone in trouble in the water can call 111 and ask for police - they have a direct line to activate the six Search and Rescue squads based at each of the Northland clubs.

Stabbing in Kaikohe

A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation at an address in Kaikohe on Wednesday night. Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the man was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Police swiftly located the offender - a woman who was known to the man - later that evening. The 37-year-old woman appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She is due back in court in March.

Jail fugitive found

A Northland prisoner on the run since last Saturday when he failed to return after being granted compassionate leave has been found and taken back into custody. Police arrested Michael Tautari, 24, at a central Whangārei address, about 11pm on Thursday night. He went on the run after being granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi in Kawakawa. Tautari made a brief appearance in Whangārei District Court on Friday. Police added two new charges to three he already faced arising from alleged offending in Auckland, and for which Tautari had been remanded in custody at Northland Regional Corrections Facility. The new charges – arising from Tautari's time on the run - are for unlawfully taking a vehicle and demanding to steal. Tautari also faces two Department of Corrections charges for breaching a previously-imposed sentence of intensive supervision. Judge Deidre Orchard remanded Tautari back into custody without plea on the new charges, to appear again on February 21.

Business competition deadline

Te Tai Tokerau residents with a new business, product or service idea have until Monday to apply for Northland Inc's business ideas competition. Two overall winners and three finalists will receive prizes including professional business coaching, a Chamber of Commerce membership and more, while all entrants will gain access to a business boot camp. The camp runs over two hours a week for 10 weeks and is available in-person or online. Learn more and enter until February 14 at thepick.co.nz