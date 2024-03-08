Hughie Blues (left), Bronwyn Joyce-McCallum, Keenan Shine, and Amanda Turner serving wild-caught venison at Northland Fields Days 2024.

Wild-caught venison was served up on a platter at Northland Field Days between February 29 and March 2 last week in a bid to draw attention to the conservation issue.

The collaboration between NorthTec’s hospitality team and Northland Regional Council gave cookery students a chance to create something more unusual.

About 40kg of wild venison were used to create venison bruschetta topped with red onion jam and a horopito creme fraiche.

It also allowed the regional council to share its work with the Department of Conversation and hapū. They’re aiming to eradicate wild deer from Northland, starting with a small population of sika deer in Russell Forest.





Mentoring business

Northland businesses struggling with the Brynderwyns closure are being offered free mentorship to help them thrive.

Thirty Northland businesses will get a year’s free mentorship, thanks to support from Business Mentors New Zealand, the EMA, BDO and One NZ.

A similar programme was offered in Gisborne after Cyclone Gabrielle and has helped Pauariki Honey talk with major supermarket chains in the US about distribution agreements. Go to tinyurl.com/north-biz to apply.

Walk2Work Day

National Walk2Work Day will be celebrated in Whangārei on Wednesday, March 13, with free food and refreshments, and a photo competition.

Northland Road Safety, Whangārei District Council and Living Streets Aotearoa will hold the event at Pūtahi Park near the Victoria Canopy Bridge from 7.30am to 9am. Walkers will have a chance to share why they like walking and their ideas for better walking in the town.

Everyone who walks to work will also be in with a chance of prizes if they post photos of their morning walk — go to walk2work.org.nz for details.

Road safety driven home

Hundreds of people learned more about the importance of vehicle safety ratings, the impact drug and alcohol impairment has, and how to correctly wear a seatbelt, at Northland Field Days. The road safety stand was held by a group — including police, NZTA Waka Kotahi, Northland Transportation Alliance and ACC — due to Te Tai Tōkerau having one of the highest rates of road deaths and serious injuries in the country.

It included a display of two crashed cars — one with a one-star rating and one a five star.

Visitors were also encouraged to wear alcohol and drug-impairment goggles while trying to perform activities, highlighting the severe impact impairment can have while driving.

Over 700 people also tried the seatbelt impact simulator, showing the impact of a crash while wearing a seatbelt.

Drop in for a jab

There is a free drop-in immunisation clinic for all childhood and pregnancy jabs every Thursday at Tamariki Hauora Clinic in 22b Commerce St, Whangārei. The clinic is open from 8.30am to 6pm and no appointment is required. This is a great way to keep on top of childhood vaccines. Bring your child’s plunket book to record the details if you wish. The initiative is brought to Whangārei by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.



















