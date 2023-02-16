A sunken vessel in McLeod Bay in Whangārei Heads. Photo / Karina Cooper

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle has extended a warning to boaties about sunken vessels in the mooring areas at Kaiwaka Point Onerahi, Parua Bay, McLeod Bay, Urquharts Bay and One Tree Point. While the vessels will be marked there are concerns some may not yet be accounted for. Lyle said all mariners should be extra cautious - especially at night - when navigating the harbour in the coming days. He also encouraged boat owners to make the most of the fine weather and repair their vessels if they haven’t since Cyclone Gabrielle passed. Any major issues should be reported to the harbourmaster’s office.

Conserve water

Whangārei District Council has advised residents around Waipū Cove and Langs Beach to conserve water, as wastewater stations may still have two to three days without power. Their advice is to have short showers, only flush the toilet if you need to, and delay dishwashing and laundry. Water can still be utilised for drinking and cooking as well as medical and business needs.

Thrift Market Sunday

The Thrift Market is on this Sunday in Whangārei. Come along and sell your old stuff or find a treasure and enjoy some live music at The Ledge venue, upstairs at 79 Walton St from 1pm. Contact Maria on 022 029 1704 to organise a stall.

Hygiene health warning

Te Whatu Ora Northland is advising people to wash their hands with soap and dry water and to dry them well, especially after the recent storm. The health authority said anything that comes into contact with floodwater may be contaminated with nasty bacteria which could make people unwell.

Macbeth on stage tomorrow





Kerikeri Theatre Company’s production of Macbeth — which was hit by Omicron in 2022 and by Cyclone Gabrielle on Saturday night — is back on track with a final show scheduled to go ahead on February 18. The show starts at 7pm at Kainui Vineyard, off Kapiro Rd. The gates open at 6pm. Go to kerikeritheatrecompany.co.nz/macbeth for more information.

Census on March 7

Northland residents are reminded that Census Day will be held on March 7. The nationwide survey is held every five years and will help give a better understanding of life in New Zealand and how it is changing. Paper census forms will be available shortly in a range of accessible formats, including a large-print version that can be printed on demand. Information to help people complete the census will also be available in alternate formats such as New Zealand Sign Language, Braille-ready files, audio, and Easy Read. Stats NZ will soon deliver instructions about how to do the census to every household.