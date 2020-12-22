Northland news in brief: Graffiti costs, burglary appeal

The Old Packhouse Christmas Night Market is on in Kerikeri tonight.

Police are appealing to the public for information about a white Holden station wagon following a burglary at a rural property off SH1. The vehicle was seen in the Oakleigh area between 8am and 10am on December 21. Police said people may have seen its occupants allegedly damage a gate to gain access to the property, not far from the intersection of Mangapai Rd. Anyone who may seen the vehicle or people acting suspiciously in the Oakleigh area are urged to contact 105 quoting file number 201221/3514 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign graffiti costs

Graffiti has cost Kaipara District ratepayers more than $7000. Northland Transportation Alliance responded to 260 separate incidents of graffiti on signs this year at a cost of $7800. To repair each defaced sign cost around $61 due to time, mileage, clean up and replacement. Graffiti vandalism in Kaipara extends to footpaths, pump stations and road surfaces. The Far North Council reported more than 120 graffiti incidents within the last six months. Ratepayers have to fork out between $160 to $270 to fix sign posts. Repairs to signs themselves cost around $140 to $270 depending on size and type.

Don't leave dogs in cars

The SPCA reminds pet owners that animals should not be left unattended in vehicles for any reason, especially in summer. On a 30C day, the temperature inside a dark car can reach 39C in less than five minutes and in 30 minutes it goes up to 49C. This occurs even in the shade and if the windows are open. A dog left in a hot vehicle can suffer heat stroke, brain damage or death. "Always take your dog with you when you leave your car to run an errand," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said. If they can't join you, leave your dog at home." Bystanders worried about seeing an animal trapped in a hot vehicle should call the police or SPCA.

Night market in Kerikeri

The Old Packhouse Christmas Night Market in Kerikeri is happening tonight from 5pm-9pm and will include gifts, fresh produce, street food and licensed bars. The cafe and markets will be open again as usual from 8am Dec 26 and 27.

Take care round power lines

With the prospect of summer DIY projects on the horizon and more leisure time outdoors, Top Energy is reminding Far North consumers to take care around its electricity network.

Chief executive Russell Shaw said with the longer days and warmer weather it is a good time to remind people to be aware of the overhead lines and to know where the underground network is located before they start digging.

Care should also be taken not to plant trees directly under lines as if they grow up into the lines they might need to be removed because they are likely to interfere with the power supply. Shaw said people are often focused on the task at hand - whether it's around the house or out on the job - and forget to look out for lines.

Top Energy is also urging people planning any work that could bring them in close proximity to overhead lines to get in touch with them to obtain the necessary consents. The same goes for underground networks - find out where they are first before you start digging.

Drying out

As of last week, the west of Northland was officially home to the driest soils in the North Island. Niwa had identified "hotspots" on the Aupōuri Peninsula and lower Northland, along with East Cape, the Hauraki District and northern Auckland.