Whangārei CBD will be lively with Northtec graduates marching through the town on Friday. Photo / NZME

NorthTec graduates will march around central Whangārei at 1pm tomorrow. The march will begin at the Cafler Park Rose Garden and will be open for everyone to watch. The graduates will march through the town centre and circle back to Forum North. The event will include a mini concert on the stage at the Cameron St pedestrian mall.

Long delays after crash

Whangārei morning commuters faced delays yesterday after a crash at the intersection of Kensington and Lupton avenues at 8.12am. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up to Te Kamo, 6km away, and some commuters faced delays of up to an hour trying to get from Te Kamo to Kensington. The issue may have been exacerbated by traffic light software issues reported by the Whangārei District Council yesterday morning.

Community farmers market

Hurupaki Primary School in Te Kamo is hosting a community farmers market on Sunday, from 10am until 2pm. The market is a fundraising effort for the school. There will be pony rides for $10, Coast to Coast Cat Rescue with kittens to adopt, as well as a range of treats including fresh bread, honey, candyfloss, Mr Big’s Coffee and sausage sizzles. The students will also have a variety of stalls as well as small businesses selling succulent pots, crochet toys and poi, homemade birdhouses and more.