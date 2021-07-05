Northland news in brief: Gitbox Rebellion heading north and scholarships for budding lawyers

Innovative guitar ensemble Gitbox Rebellion plays in Northland next month.

Gitbox Rebellion, an innovative and exciting six-piece guitar ensemble described as "Igor Stravinsky meets Pete Townshend", is playing in Whangārei next month.

The group perform intricate and clever original compositions as well as a few much-loved guitar hero covers, such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Guitar Boogie.

The group's music is a joyous collision of worlds, managing to be infectiously moody, upbeat, grungy and intricately textured all at once.

They perform at The Riverbank Centre from 7.30pm on August 28. For more details go to whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz

Scholarships support aspiring law students

Would-be Northland law students could get a step up on their journey to university, thanks to Northland's largest law firm WRMK Lawyers. It is offering two scholarships to support aspiring law students who are facing significant financial needs or have life circumstances that present barriers to university.

The scholarship recipients will get a $10,000 cash contribution, guaranteed paid work experience after their second year of study, and a mentor from WRMK.

Applications are open to Year 13 students at all Northland secondary schools, as well as Mahurangi and Rodney Colleges, and they will need to demonstrate their academic ability, as well as leadership or involvement in their local community.

The scholarships are the latest initiative as part of WRMK's Community Strategy, which has three areas of focus: youth and education, helping families fighting cancer, and mental health. Applications close on August 27. Full details and how to apply can be found at wrmk.co.nz/scholarships

Prison officer facing firearms charges to reappear in court

A Northland prison officer facing a number of firearms-related charges after being arrested during a police operation aimed at curbing crime will next appear in court next month.

Heemi Corkery, 54, of Whangārei, is facing one charge of unlawfully being in possession of a single-shot black powder pistol, one of being in possession of a prohibited semi-automatic rifle, five charges of unlawfully being in possession of prohibited magazines, and another of threatening to kill.

He reappeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday and was remanded on bail until August 23. The alleged offences were committed around mid-March.

Corrections has confirmed Corkery has not been at work at Ngawha Prison since about mid-March.

Covid vaccinations available

Covid-19 vaccinations will again be available at Kaitaia's Far North Pharmacy on Thursday, July 29, Friday, August 6 and Friday, August 13, 9am to midday. Appointments must be booked by phoning (022) 503-917. Te Hiku Hauora vaccinators will be at the Eastern Rugby Club at Tāipa on Tuesday, July 6, Te Rarawa Rugby Club at Ahipara on Tuesday, July 13, and the Karikari Community Hall on Tuesday, July 20, 10am to 2pm at each venue.

Clean up and keep Northland beautiful

Keep New Zealand Beautiful is once again asking Northlanders to "Do the Right Thing" and come together to make a collective difference by getting involved in this year's Clean Up Week from September 13 to 19.

The community pride initiative, run annually by Keep New Zealand Beautiful, inspires businesses, schools, community groups and individuals to actively participate in cleaning up their little part of the country.

Clean Up Week is New Zealand's largest clean-up event. Last year 57,936 volunteers collaboratively cleaned up an area equivalent to 4935 rugby fields and collected a total of 561,979kg of litter.

To register a clean up event for your local area or to join in a public event visit knzb.org.nz