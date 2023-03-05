The Far North District Council wants feedback on proposed amendments to its policy that covers gaming, including pokie machines.

The Far North District Council is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to its Class 4 Gaming and TAB Venue Policy. The existing 2014 policy includes a “sinking lid” policy on pokie machines, or class 4 gaming venues, which means that no new pokie machines are allowed in the district, and machines cannot be redistributed. A 2022 review of the policy, which included a report on the social impacts of gambling in the Far North, found communities are vulnerable to the detrimental effects of problem gambling and that a significant amount of money is removed from the district due to class 4 gambling. To learn more about the consultation and read the Statement of Proposal, go to the Have Your Say page on the council’s website. Submissions can be provided immediately online via an online survey, can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or can be posted to: Strategy Development Team, FNDC, Private Bag 752, Kaikohe 0440, Attention: Strategy development. The consultation closes at 5pm on March 15.

Arrest after serious assault

Police are investigating a serious assault in relation to a family harm incident in Whangārei on Sunday morning. A police spokesman said a 23-year-old woman was flown to Auckland Hospital with serious head and internal injuries. The incident happened at 4am. A 37-year-old man was arrested for assault. The CIB is investigating, the spokesman said.

Suspicious fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews were called to a suspicious car fire in Ōtangarei, Whangārei on Saturday at 2am. The stolen car had been dumped and set on fire on William Jones Drive, near the Ōtangarei Superette. A Fenz spokesman said the car was “well involved on arrival”. “It was deemed suspicious, and police were notified”, he said. There were no reports of injuries. Police are investigating.

Animal cruelty charges

Two people charged with animal cruelty charges have appeared in court. Scott Silby and Glenise Stone of Wellsford have entered not guilty pleas in the Whangārei District Court to 14 charges relating to the cruel treatment of animals, and elected a trial, estimated to last four days. They will next appear on April 14 for a case review hearing.

Teen murder-accused arrested in Far North

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, charged with murder after a suspected road rage attack in Auckland’s Beach Haven left one man dead, were arrested in Northland on Saturday. Police arrested the pair in the Far North. They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court today, charged with murder. It’s believed the victim was attacked inside his car and suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and leg. It’s alleged two young men attacked a third man in a car on Beach Haven Rd in Beach Haven about 7pm on Friday after what sounded like a minor traffic crash. Police later tracked down a black BMW sedan which they believed was involved.