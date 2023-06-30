An online fundraising campaign to get deaf Kerikeri bowler Craig McKeogh the World Bowls Championships in Edinburgh is gathering pace. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A Givealittle campaign to raise funds to get deaf Kerikeri bowler Craig McKeogh to the World Bowls Championships in Edinburgh in August is getting closer to its target. The fundraising page has so far reached $1150 of its $6000 goal which will go toward the cost of getting New Zealand representative McKeogh to Scotland. The funds will be used for airfares, accommodation and team uniforms. If the target is not reached, McKeogh may well have to borrow to meet the shortfall.

Regional council sets rates

Northland Regional Council rates will rise 10.48 per cent - or on average $45.95 a year - under the council’s newly-adopted Annual Plan 2023/24. Council chairwoman Tui Shortland said the newly-approved Annual Plan would allow for te Tiriti capacity and capability building; two Māori relationships team officers; a consents officer; environmental monitoring officer; funding to move Enviroschools facilitators from contractors to employees; a river engineer (asset management); and much more. Shortland said councillors were acutely aware of the need to strike the right balance - continuing to move forward while recognising the pressures the region is facing. Five councillors voted in favour of adopting the plan and four against.

Second division winner

A ticket sold in Northland was among 25 nationally that each won more than $21,000 with Lotto second division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland, won its holder $21,753. It’s the third week in a row a Lotto second division winning ticket was sold in Northland. The $33 million Powerball jackpot was won by a ticket sold in Christchurch. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 8, 15, 31 and 33 with the bonus number 29 and the Powerball number 10.

Durra brand recall

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting several importers in their recall of Durra brand products containing tahini due to the possible presence of Salmonella. NZFS acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop asked people to throw out the affected products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. The Durra brand products included in this recall are: Durra Tahina (400g, 800g, 18kg); Durra Halawa Plain (350g, 700g); Durra Halawa Pistachio (350g, 700g), and Durra Halawa Extra Pistachio (350g, 700g). Salmonellosis symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting.

Almost 90 per cent returned

As of 2.30pm yesterday, 4,563,569 people have returned their Individual Form in the 2023 Census. This equates to around 89 per cent of New Zealand’s population - an increase from the 82 per cent completion rate in the 2018 Census.

Regeneration funding

Two cultural sector organisations in Northland are among 17 nationwide that were successful in the final round of the $28 million Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund. Creative Northland received up to $294,700 to support its community outreach providing business skills workshops, creative technology workshops, internships, and creative well-being workshops for Northland creatives. Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa received up to $835,550 to support the delivery of an archiving and digitisation programme for the history, whakapapa, and manuscripts of Te Rarawa iwi and their Hapū marae.

Hazard plan submissions open

Submissions close on the Whangārei District Council’s draft Natural Hazards District Plan Change on July 28. The aim of the plan change is to protect people and their property from damage caused by unstable land, coastal erosion, flooding and mining subsidence. The proposed plan change would apply to new subdivisions and developments in areas that could be at risk from natural hazards. To view the maps to see what land has a “Natural Hazard Overlay” and make a submission visit: wdc.govt.nz

Helping rangitai thrive

Visitors to Kerikeri Domain will be treated to an angel wings art installation – a community project led by Ngā Anahera Pākira Bald Angels charity. Installation of the wings, next to the new children’s playground at the domain, was completed this week with a blessing yesterday morning by Kipa Munro of Ngāti Rēhia and Arana Munro, kaumatua of Ngā Anahera Pākira Bald Angels Charitable Trust. The ‘Nōku Te Ao, Free to Be Me’ project promotes inclusivity and diversity by supporting rangatahi to thrive no matter what their gender, ethnicity, faith, ability, or social status. Even the design of the angel wing feathers took an inclusive approach with each feather individually designed by members of the community including the young, elders, tangata whenua, visitors and immigrants.