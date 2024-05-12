Four people were taken to hospital after the single-car accident in Te Kōpuru on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

Four people were injured in a single-car crash at Te Kōpuru on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to the crash on Te Maire Beach Road at about 10.45pm. Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, a first response unit, a manager, and an helicopter to the scene. Four patients were treated: two in a moderate condition were taken by ambulance to Whangārei Hospital, while two in a minor condition were taken by ambulance to Dargaville Hospital. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Kaikohe community housing

An iwi and council community housing project has opened 37 new homes in Kaikohe. Te Kohekohe is a housing development project by Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and Far North Holdings. Ten homes were opened last year and 37 units were being officially opened in a dawn ceremony today. A further 13 units will open in September. The $20 million project is the largest community homebuilding project in the Far North district, and has been completed with the help of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi will provide tenancy support services for those accommodated.

Second division win

A Whangārei Lotto player took a share of Lotto’s second division, winning $16,948. The ticket was sold through the MyLotto online store and was one of 24 second division wins on Saturday.

Consultation extended

Consultation for a Te Tai Tokerau youth strategy has been extended to Friday, May 17, to give young people more time to submit. Tai Tokerau Youth24 consultation is open to all 12 to 24-year-olds in Northland and to those who grew up in Northland and are now living away to study or work. The consultation is from a group of government and iwi/Māori leaders. The feedback provided will help the regional social wellbeing governance group make a plan about where to put resources and effort. Taitamariki can answer an anonymous questionnaire through upsidettt.co.nz.

Cabin still missing

The portable cabin stolen from a Ruakaka property in Northland was still missing on Friday afternoon. A 6x3m cabin belonging to Auckland-based company Space King was stolen from a Marsden Point Road property last week. Police are investigating and encourage anyone with information to phone 105 quoting file number 240505/8159. Space King, which often rents its cabins to hard-up Northlanders for emergency housing, is offering a reward for information that could lead to its return. Company owner Victor Smith said he’s been told the cabin is in the Hikurangi area. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’ and reference the file number above.







