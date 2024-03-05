Funded flu vaccines will be available for eligible people from April 2, according to Pharmac





An unfunded flu vaccine for older Kiwis is now available much earlier in the winter flu season than normal, due to a flu outbreak. Six people died in a Whitianga rest home last month after an outbreak of influenza A was identified, while Australian data shows more flu cases in January and February 2024 than in other years.

One private market vaccine, Fluad Quad, is now available from GP clinics and pharmacies for those aged 65 and over, at a price of about $45 to $65. It can provide up to 12 months protection. Funded flu vaccines will be available for eligible people from April 2, according to Pharmac.

Kiwis eligible for these free vaccines include those aged 65 and older; with long-term conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, specific mental health conditions or reduced immune function; young children with respiratory illness; and pregnant women. For the past two years, Pharmac has also funded free flu vaccines for children up to 12 and Māori and Pacific Islanders aged 55 to 64, through the government’s response to Covid-19.

This funding has now ended, meaning these groups are no longer eligible for free flu vaccines unless they meet any of the other criteria above.

Open day

People Potential is hosting an open day this Thursday from 1pm until 5.30pm at 17 Keyte Street in Kensington, Whangārei. Head along to meet the team, see the campus and chat about 2024 courses on offer. There is plenty to choose from including NCEA and foundation learning, adult and tertiary teaching, early childhood education, IT and computing, youth work, forces and security and more. There will be spot prizes, games and a free sausage sizzle on the day.

Film in the field

Kamo Primary School is hosting the annual Film on the Field event this Friday, with gates opening at 5pm and the film, Elemental, beginning at 6pm. Bring a picnic or buy from a food stall on the Rimu deck and get comfy on the field with blankets chairs and snacks. There will be a temporary tattoo parlour, hair salon, bouncy castles and Kamo Fire Brigade in attendance. No commercial takeaways are allowed and the stalls are all cash only. Tickets are $10 per person or $5 for under-fives. Children under two go free.

Got a question?

The Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is hosting a pop-up centre at Whangārei District Library every Tuesday morning from 10am until 12.30pm. This is the perfect opportunity to ask questions if you’re in a situation and don’t know what to do next. CAB can provide information about anything, from employment, housing, education, benefits and allowances, immigration, relationships and family matters and more. The CAB helps people understand and know their rights and obligations and how to use this for the best outcomes. This is a free and independent service. More information can be found at cab.org.nz











