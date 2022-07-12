The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Northland. Photo / Supplied

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Northland. It's the second case in New Zealand and is not linked to the first case reported last weekend. The Ministry of Health said the second case, who has a record of recent overseas travel, was currently isolating at home. "There is no evidence of community transmission from this case. Public health advice has assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low," the ministry said.

Planned power cut

Power will be turned off for four hours in Russell on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, as lines company Top Energy carries out essential maintenance. The outage, from 1-5pm, will affect Russell township, Tapeka Pt, Long Beach and Matauwhi Bay.

Hazardous waste drop off

Amnesty days are back — bring your household hazardous waste to be disposed of safely in Whangarei. Northland Regional Council is organising the amnesty days at Re:Sort Centre on 201 Kioreroa Rd between next week and May 2023. The first is July 19 between 8am and 12pm. Trained and experienced personnel will be on-site to identify substances, sort them, and store them safely for disposal. Small to medium quantities in individual containers up to a total of 20kg or 20 litres of garden and pool chemicals, sprays and powders, corrosive and flammable household products, and legacy agrichemicals, such as dieldrin, lindane, DDT, 2,4,5-T and 2,4-D will be accepted. Ammunition and explosives, asbestos, camping gas canisters, gas cylinders, fire extinguishers, medical waste, non-residential waste, white goods/appliances, waste oil, paint and batteries won't be accepted. The other amnesty days will be on September 20, November 15, January 17, March 21 and May 16, 2023.

Study into building waste

Sustainable Kaipara is launching a new project to tackle construction waste in Mangawhai, where no landfill exists. The feasibility study, Building Out Waste, will evaluate viable options for the diversion of construction waste in Mangawhai. The study is in response to Mangawhai's fast-growing population that may lead to a building boom with the potential to generate between 2233sq m of waste per new build. The feasibility study will complete an independent report that quantifies the size and scope of construction waste in Mangawhai and an implementation plan for potential solutions and approaches. Sustainable Kaipara will also run an industry engagement campaign to understand and bring awareness to the building waste issue in Mangawhai.

Conservation collaboration

Kaitiaki from Waikaretu Marae (Te Uri o Hau) have teamed up with the Department of Conservation Kauri Coast Team to establish a more coordinated way of working together. Paraire Kena was welcomed with a whakatau by DoC and Te Uri Hau representatives last Monday. Operations manager for Kauri Coast, Stephen Soole said the collaboration would strengthen what they felt was a good working relationship. Paraire joins the team and will cover a wide range of conservation initiatives from pest control, weed eradication, marine mammals and community events to name just a few.

Glow show is back

The Matariki Glow Show is back in Whangārei with an all-new, giant-scale puppet show for tamariki, educators and whãnau. Bigger, better, bolder, with more music and more characters, this is an upbeat show that 'edu-tains' and engages the audience over 50 minutes with patai (Q and A) afterwards. Shorter shows of 30 minutes are designed for 0-5-year-olds. There'll be two shows at the Forum North on July 23. The first will run from 11am to 11.40am and the second from 1pm to 1.55pm. Adults pay the same price as children while children under 18 months on a parent's/caregiver's lap are free of charge with a paying adult.