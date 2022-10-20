Professional firefighters have reignited industrial action after bargaining hampered again. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has resumed industrial action to "keep pressure" on Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) amid collective agreement negotiations. The NZPFU and Fenz received a report on Friday detailing recommendations made by mediator/facilitator Graeme Colgan. Both parties have been optimistic about moving forward after the report. However, the NZPFU has outlined its disappointment that Fenz cannot meet sooner than October 27 to the discuss the report. Fenz says it is working as "quickly" as possible to determine what recommendations are feasible and sustainable. The strike action does not affect emergency response in any way.

Market returns

Tutukaka's popular Twilight Market is on this Saturday, October 22, from 4.30pm until 8pm. The event will be at the northern end of the Tutukaka Green and features Northland artists, curators and service providers.

Crash kills woman, 71

The cause of a head-on crash on Tuesday that killed 71-year-old woman Angela Dadson and critically injured a passenger in the other vehicle is not yet known. The collision, between a small car and a tradie's van, happened about 5.10pm at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa on State Highway 1. The head of Far North road policing, Senior Sergeant Haydn Korach, said inquiries were continuing to determine the cause. The passenger in the van, who had to be cut from the wreckage by volunteer firefighters, remained in a serious condition in Auckland Hospital. The van driver walked away with only moderate injuries. "He was extremely lucky," Korach said. Meanwhile, police have released the name of the woman who died in the crash. Dadson was from Moerewa.

Stalls invitation

Reyburn House Art Gallery is putting out a call to anyone keen to host a stall at its fundraising market days. The charity is offering 3m areas for stalls in the Reyburn Gallery grounds at a cost of $25 to members and $35 for non-members. The markets are on October 22, December 3 and 17. Anyone still wishing to take part can email organiser Wendy Cunliffe at wendy@reyburnhouse.co.nz

Cancer ride raises $11k

The Northland Pink Ribbon Ride on Saturday raised $11,777 for the Breast Cancer Foundation. This was higher than the approximately $10,000 raised last year, and $7000 in 2020. The ride was originally scheduled for October 1, but was rescheduled because of bad weather.