Police are investigating an alleged robbery in Kaingaroa on Sunday evening. Police were called to Church Road at about 5.45pm, after the incident, where no one was hurt. Four young people are due to appear in Kaitāia Youth Court today.

Far North assault

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Te Tapui Road, Matauri Bay, on Sunday evening. One person was arrested but there were no reports of injuries.

Lucky Lotto

Twenty-three players won $16,252 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live draw.

Two of the winning tickets were sold in Northland from MyLotto,

Whangārei, and Woolworths, Whangārei. Five lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,570.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were all sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland, the Kāpiti Coast, and Marlborough.

Sports hub work

Permanent fencing and gates are being installed at Te Puāwaitanga-Bay of Islands Sports Hub in preparation for the facility’s opening. The new complex, opposite the Waipapa retail area on State Highway 10, will provide five high-quality sports fields, extensive parking, and a toilet and changing block, to Far North sports communities