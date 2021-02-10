Northland news in brief: Fire guts house; and child seriously injured in dog attack

This Raumanga, Whangārei, home was gutted by fire yesterday afternoon. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of a blaze that gutted a Whangārei home yesterday. Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) was called to the fire, in Fairburn Rd, Raumanga, just before 1.30pm yesterday. The house - which is believed to be a rental property - was badly damaged in the fire and initial investigations indicate that it started in the lounge about 15 minutes after the occupants had gone out. The house was fortunately fitted with working smoke alarms and they alerted a neighbour who rang 111.

Dog attacks child

A child has been seriously injured in a dog attack in the Mid North. It is understood the young girl was bitten by a neighbour's dog on Mangatawa Rd, Ōtaua, late on Tuesday afternoon. Family members took her to Hokianga Hospital in Rawene for treatment. A Far North District Council spokesman said animal management officers responded to the incident and the offending dog was in council custody. The incident was being investigated.

Water restrictions

Level 4 water restrictions that allow for household use only have been put in place in Dargaville and Baylys Beach, effective Tuesday this week. This decision comes off the back of a period of dry weather, no rainfall, and no forecast rain for the next four weeks. These restrictions apply to all households and business on the Kaipara District Council water supply. There are no water restrictions in Whangarei, while Level 2 and 3 restrictions are in place in towns in the Far North District.

Kohukohu exhibition

Village Arts Gallery in Kohukohu is showing a solo exhibition of new paintings by Herb Foley called "The Space Between", opening at 2pm on February 20. Herb Foley has been exhibiting his landscape paintings throughout New Zealand since 1976 and shown alongside some of NZ's most celebrated artists. In recent years he has exhibited in Kerikeri where he is now living. Gallery curator Marg Morrow said "Herb's work is colourful, big, bold, and joyous. He celebrates the fragile beauty of the natural world. His concern for the abundance of nature comes out in his great sense of colour and delight in all living things". The exhibition closes on March 21. For more information email villagearts.co.nz@gmail.com.

Children's Day to be marked

The upcoming Children's Day celebration in Whangārei will promote positive health and wellbeing, as well as being a zero waste event. Manaia View School will host the celebrations on March 7, from 10am to 1pm. The free event will feature food stalls, activities, and buses we be running to and from the event. National Children's Day will be celebrated on the same day.

Green awards dinner postponed

The Far North Go Green awards dinner has been postponed until Friday June 25. Resilient Russell Charitable Trust secretary Trish Macintosh said a significant number of local people had not been able to commit to the March date, while some weavers and sewers needed more time to create a costume for the recycled fashion award. For tickets email macintosh.trish@gmail.com