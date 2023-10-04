Buses heading south into Whangārei will have priority along Kamo Rd past this bus stop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei District Council has organised two drop-in sessions for people to learn more and have their say about the proposed T2 transit lane on Kamo Rd and Bank St. They are on October 17 at the Kamo Bowling Club, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm; and the following day at OneOneSix on Bank St, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. More information can be found at www.wdc.govt.nz/.../Kamo-Road-priority-lane-feedback.

Dargaville assault

A person was taken to the hospital following an assault at an Onslow St address in Dargaville around 6pm on Tuesday. Police officers said a person was injured after a confrontation between two parties escalated. The offenders reportedly fled the scene and were yet to be apprehended. Police said they are following positive lines of enquiry.

Speedgolf competition

The CBRE Kauri Cliffs Speedgolf Invitational is on this Saturday at Whangaroa Golf Club. Golfers will tee off from 7.30am. Numbers are limited to 30 people, who will compete in elite men’s, elite women’s and master’s divisions at the world-renowned Kauri Cliffs course. The event is raising money for Sustainable Coastlines, a charity that aims to reduce plastic pollution and litter going into waterways and the ocean.

Hub report

Far North Holdings Ltd (FNHL)’s Ngawha Innovation and Enterprise Park (NIEP) was recently the subject of a special case study by the Food and Fibre Centre of Vocational Excellence (Food and Fibre Cove) as part of a series of reports on best practice for regional ‘hubs’. The Food and Fibre Cove report looked at the park’s circular economy and collaborative approach between businesses, education and training, with a particular focus on its partnerships with local iwi/hapū. The report found the willingness of organisations to work with each other and try new ideas and models meant the park had acted as a conduit for innovation, leading to positive outcomes for businesses and more importantly, for locals.

Running record

Athletics Whangārei runner Ben Evans recently broke the New Zealand national record in the 10-kilometre road race at Palmerston North on September 10. Evans competed in the 50-54 age group and finished in 34 minutes and 15 seconds, which beat the age group’s previous record of 34 minutes and 45 seconds. Evans was also fifth overall in the master’s section of the race (ages 35-plus).

Grants for groups

Te Hiku Community Board granted three community groups a share of more than $4000. Te Hiku Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Try Challenge received $3000 towards a three-week nationwide programme that encourages kids aged 5-15 years old to be active. The board allocated $1365 to Te Hiku Roller Skating. The group has started a Sunday skating session which is held at Te Ahu every second Sunday from 2pm-4pm. Lastly, a grant of $200 was approved to Esther Louise for props in the filming of a 10-minute short film, Loloma, which is being shot in Kaitāia and Kawakawa.