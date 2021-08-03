Northland news in brief: Driver left shaken after crash. Blair Tuke wins Olympic Silver Medal

The driver of this car was shaken but uninjured after an accident south of Kaikohe on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

A car ended up snagged on a power pole support cable after a crash on Mangakahia Rd south of Kaikohe yesterday. The single-vehicle accident occurred about 12.20pm when the Toyota left the road, went up a bank and came to rest perched partly on the cable. The driver was shaken but uninjured.

Silver for Tuke and Burling

Northland sailor Blair Tuke and sailing partner Peter Burling narrowly missed out on a second consecutive Olympic Gold medal, but still picked up Silver in the 49ers at the Tokyo Olympics. Lead the field going into yesterday's medal race, Tuke and Burling saw the Great Britain pair win the race and take the gold medal. The Kiwis were third in the race behind Germany. A split second separated Germany and GB as they crossed the finish line. Burling and Tuke needed Germany to win that race to claim the gold, but GB did, relegating the pair to the silver medal.

Early morning dance party

Kerikeri Youth Theatre is holding a fundraiser with a difference this Friday — an early morning dance party. Doors at the Black Box Theatre on Sammaree Pl will open at 6.45am with a ''fun and funky'' warm-up session from 7am. DJs Anna Quay, Camel and Wreck will play a mix of disco, soul, house, breaks and everything in between. The costume theme is fluoro/neon; spot prizes will be awarded for best costumes and dance moves. Entry $10, cash only. The event will wrap up with a cooling-down session just before 9am.

Oruaiti School enrolment

The Ministry of Education has been working with Oruaiti School, in the Far North, to establish a new enrolment scheme. All learners/akonga who live within the home zone of Oruaiti School will be entitled to attend the school and those living outside may be accepted if out-of-zone places are available and applications meet requirements. Students already enrolled at the school before the enrolment scheme comes into force are entitled to stay and siblings of current students will have priority access to any out-of-zone places offered.

Toxic slugs at Mangawhai Heads

The toxic sea slug found in Mangawhai Heads estuary. Photo / Northland Regional Council

Northland Regional Council has warned people to be wary of a toxic sea slug found in Mangawhai Heads estuary. People should steer clear of the slugs and keep dogs on a leash, or use a muzzle to prevent pets from eating them. The toxic Grey side-gilled sea slug (Pleurobranchaea maculate) is around eight to 10cm long. Concerns about the toxicity of the slugs stems from the marine bacteria they feed on which contains the naturally occurring toxin Tetrodotoxin - also found in puffer fish. An NRC spokesperson said it was unknown whether these sea slugs always contain the toxic bacteria, and are therefore always toxic, or if it depends on what they have ingested.

Covid vaccination clinic

A Covid-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Ōtangarei. The clinic at the City Rugby Union Football Club on Matai St is available every Thursday from 9am until 1pm whether people are enrolled in the clinic or not. Bookings are essential and can be made with a free phone call to 0800 888 497.