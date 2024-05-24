A Lions donation will boost Northland SAR squads’ lifesaving capabilities. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hello to NZ flavours

New Zealand’s leading meal kit company, Hello Fresh, is looking for 10 Kiwi households across the country to join an exclusive Tasting Panel. Households will be required to sample a range of flavours from over 35 dinner meals each week, helping define New Zealand’s iconic flavours and spices. There are 10 spots up for grabs, along with a month’s worth of dinners. Applications must be sent to flavourskiwislove@hellofresh.co.nz by Sunday, May 26.

Driver airlifted

A ute driver with serious injuries was taken to the Bay of Islands hospital after it crashed with a cattle truck in Ōhaeawai on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the crash on SH1 between Te Pua and Wehirua Rds at 2. 42pm. The Advocate understands the person was initially trapped before being helped out and airlifted by Northland Rescue Helicopter paramedics.

Lotto punter wins $20k

A Far North Lotto player won almost $20,000 in Wednesday night’s draw. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in the Far North, was one of 19 nationwide that each won $19,708 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 19, 21, 29, 36 and 39, with the bonus number 14 and Powerball number 10. Powerball is worth $30 million in tonight’s draw.

Hui just for gigs

Keen to put on your first gig but don’t know where to start? The Turner Centre is hosting a free hui called Gig Starters on May 31 from 4pm to 8.30pm. The all-ages event is an initiative run by the New Zealand Music Commission to inspire and upskill new promoters to put on gigs of their own around Aotearoa. This NZ Music Month, Gig Starters is hosting a panel of knowledgeable music industry professionals and taking a deep dive into the ins and outs of running a successful gig. Go to www.turnercentre.co.nz to RSVP and for more details.

Cash boost for lifesavers

Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Northland Search and Rescue (SAR) squads will be better prepared thanks to a $10,000 donation. The donation from the Whangārei Lions Club will go to the Northland Flood Response Team, which is made up of SAR squad members from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club, Ruakaka Surf Lifesaving Patrol, Surf Life Saving Baylys Beach, Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol, and Far North Surf Rescue. The Lions District 202k Disaster Relief Fund matched this with an additional $10,000.