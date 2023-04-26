The Bay of Islands will be chocka with classic cars all this weekend as Cruz’n the Bayz makes its way around the Mid North. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Petrolhead heaven

It’ll be petrolhead heaven across the wider Bay of Islands all this weekend as a classic car, hot rod, muscle car and motorbike event tours the area for three days starting this Friday. The rock ‘n roll-themed Cruz’n the Bayz has been likened to Whangamata’s famous Beach Hop but instead of staying put in one town the event will visit Waitangi, Ōpua, Kawakawa, Moerewa, Kaikohe, Paihia, Whangaroa, Kāeo, Kerikeri and Russell. More than 150 cars are expected to take part from 8.30am to early evening each day.

One of the highlights will be a visit to Kerikeri, where the main road will be closed to traffic from 11am-4pm on Saturday, April 29, to make way for a classic car and bike display. The closure will apply between the Hobson Ave roundabout and Fairway Drive. From noon on Sunday the action shifts to Waitangi Sports Grounds, opposite the Treaty Grounds, where families can enjoy live entertainment, a barbecue contest, a Miss 60s Diva competition and a kids’ zone with bouncy castles and face painting. Raffles and bucket collections will raise money for St John Ambulance.

Waste-to-power plant plan

Kaipara District Council is going to investigate the potential for a waste-to-energy plant in the district to burn rubbish from Auckland north.

Deputy mayor Jonathan Larsen raised the Notice of Motion at Wednesday’s meeting requesting that CEO Jason Marris investigate options for the establishment of a waste-to-energy plant. The investigation is to be done in conjunction with Auckland Council, Whangārei District Council, Far North District Council, Northland Inc, Kaipara hapū Te Uri o Hau and industry operators.

Larsen said support for the Notice of Motion means staff can start investigating preliminary options for a modern solution for rubbish and waste disposal in the future. A report on the findings including preliminary investigations on the viability of a waste-to-energy plant is to be presented at a June council workshop.

Workplace accident still under review

WorkSafe is still making initial inquiries into a workplace accident in the Far North where a worker was trapped under equipment at the site on April 14.

A person was been flown to hospital after what police say was a workplace accident on Northwood Ave, Pukenui, just before 10am on April 14. The injured person was taken by ambulance to the Houhora ambulance station and later flown to Whangārei Hospital in a stable condition. WorkSafe said it was still making initial enquiries and it could be up to three weeks before a decision is made on whether to hold a formal investigation into the incident.