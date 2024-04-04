Oceania Cruises’ MS Regatta, with about 580 passengers, was the first of three cruise ship calls to the region this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Local businesses involved with the three cruise visits between February and March declared the 2024 “mini-season” a success. Bernina Northland owner and NorthChamber president Tim Robinson said the cruise ship visits - which brought around 1500 passengers ashore - were a boon for the town. Northport, Whangārei District Council, regional economic development agency Northland Inc and NorthChamber aim to grow cruise visits over coming years. The group’s first meeting will take place on Wednesday next week. The next scheduled cruise ship visit is on January 18, 2025. It will be the Azamara Pursuit, capable of hosting about 700 passengers.

Parakao pumpkin prizes

The small Whangārei town of Parakao is showing its big spirit with its inaugural Giant Pumpkin Competition. Held at Parakao Hall on April 28, the competition will include awards for best cooking and baking, decorated pumpkin, carved pumpkin, prettiest and ugliest pumpkin, and the heaviest pumpkin. Entries are $10 pre-paid or $15 on the day, but they must be in before 10.50am. People are also welcome to view and vote for their favourite pumpkins. Parakao Cafe will be offering food and drink.

Harpist performs

Canadian harpist Josh Layne is performing at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on April 9 and in Russell the next day. Tickets can be purchased from the Turner Centre website or www.joshlayne.com.

Six60 touring, house and all

Six60 have partnered with Four Square to bring a miniature version of the Dunedin flat where they once lived together and which inspired the band’s name to all 29 stops on their New Zealand tour. The band will play in Te Kao on April 9, Kaitāia on April 10, Ōpononi on April 12, and Mangawhai on April 13.

Māori art visionaries

The Wairau Māori Art Gallery is celebrating eight visionaries of the modern Māori art movement with its opening of Te Ao Hurihuri on April 12 at 6pm. The artists involved are Buck Nin (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa), Cliff Whiting (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui), Elizabeth Ellis CNZM (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou), Dame Kāterina Te Heikōkō Mataira DNZM (Ngāti Porou), Paratene Matchitt (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Whakatōhea), Pauline Kahurangi Yearbury (Ngāpuhi), Ralph Hōtere MNZM (Te Aupōuri), and Selwyn Muru (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kurī). The exhibition will feature works from as early as 1957 that explore the Māori concept of the ever-turning world.







