Northland news in brief; critically injured man dies, biggest crowd at Turner Centre

A scene from last week's The Sound of Music by Kerikeri Theatre Company, the biggest crowd-puller in the history of the Turner Centre. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Almost 2400 people watched Kerikeri Theatre Company perform The Sound of Music last week, making it not just the company's most successful production to date but also the biggest crowd-puller in the history of the Turner Centre. Kerikeri Theatre Company president Harley Alexander said the 60-strong cast and huge team of backstage volunteers were ''humbled and incredibly grateful for such a mammoth level of interest and support''. It wasn't easy bringing magic to Northland through the performing arts but countless adults and children, volunteers and supportive families had made it possible, he said.

Injured man's death probed

Northland police are investigating the death of a man critically injured in the Far North over the weekend. A 28-year-old man was dropped off at the Bay of Islands Hospital with life-threatening injuries around 3.30am on Saturday.

He was rushed to Auckland Hospital by helicopter where he later died from his injuries. An investigation by Northland police has revealed the man may have been involved in an altercation with another person at an address in Te Tii, Kerikeri. Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North Police, said police were appealing for sightings of two vehicles of interest, which were undergoing forensic examination on Monday.

The first was a silver Toyota Camry with the registration CLQ142. The vehicle was seen in the Puketona Rd area on Friday evening.

The second vehicle was a silver-coloured Honda Accord, registration FEW685. Anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the wider Paihia and Kerikeri areas between 3pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday is encourage to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210710/5560 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Fire caused by electrical fault

A fire which damaged a house at Jacks Bay, east of Russell, on Monday is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault inside a wall cavity. Fire investigator Gary Beer said the flames spread through the wall, into a ceiling space and then into the en-suite of an upstairs bedroom. The owner was ''very lucky'' the damage was not worse. No one was home at the time but a smoke detector connected to a security alarm alerted the property's caretaker about 10.40am. He managed to get a hose into the wall cavity and firefighters from the Rāwhiti and Russell brigades finished the job. Kawakawa Fire Brigade was sent as back-up because of the potential scale of the fire.

Vehicles on beaches survey

The Far North District Council is seeking feedback for a new vehicles on beaches bylaw. The purpose of the bylaw is to ensure these public spaces are safe for everyone and the natural environment is cared for. Submissions are closing on August 13, 2021, 11.59pm. Feedback providers can survey as many beaches as they wish. To provide feedback or to read the current Vehicles on Beaches Bylaw, visit fndc.govt.nz.

Cattle hurt on highway

Two yearling cattle have died after being hit by vehicles on State Highway 10 near Kāeo. Acting Kāeo fire chief Jo Sweet-Bennett said a Mainfreight truck hit one and a car struck the other just after 7am yesterday.

Both animals were injured and had to be put down. The drivers were unhurt but damage to the car was extensive. It was not immediately clear where the animals had come from.

They may have escaped during the previous day's wild weather, Sweet-Bennett said.