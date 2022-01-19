Information on counterfeit banknotes in Northland should be passed on to police or Crimestoppers. Photo / NZME

Concerns about circulation of counterfeit banknotes in Dargaville have been allayed after they were confirmed to be genuine.

However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is advising people if they believe someone is trying to pass them a counterfeit banknote, do not accept it and to notify police.

Notes that are worn or have lost printing were not necessarily fake, the bank said.

When accepting cash, retailers are advised to take a "look, feel and tilt" approach to identify a genuine banknote.

Any information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes should be passed on to police on 105 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Swimmer sustains serious spinal injury

A swimmer is believed to have sustained a serious spinal injury after jumping into the water from a bridge on the Tutukaka Coast.

The person was airlifted from the popular jump spot on Matapouri Rd to Middlemore Hospital around 11.30am yesterday.

Two ambulances also responded to the scene.

Marine Mammal Sanctuary rule changes

The DoC is advising the public to be aware that rule changes on the Te Pēwhairangi (Bay of Islands) Marine Mammal Sanctuary are now in force.

No person or vessel is allowed in the water within 300m of a marine mammal.

If any vessel breaches the rule, it must stop and remain stopped until the mammals are at least 300m away.

Vessels must travel 5 knots or less at all times while in the marine mammal safe zones.

Kamo man pleads not guilty to rape

A Kamo man charged with rape has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

Peter Matthew Overton, 40, made a brief appearance in the Whangārei District Court via an audio-visual link from prison.

Judge Greg Davis further remanded Overton in custody to appear at a Crown case review hearing on March 25.

An application for electronically monitored bail will be heard on February 1.

Prisoner leaps from three-storey-high window

A prisoner is in a stable condition after leaping from a window three storeys high and landing on a roof at Whangārei Hospital.

Northland Region Corrections Facility acting prison director David Bullians said the prisoner was attempting to allegedly escape custody when the incident unfolded at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Both the Northland District Health Board and Corrections are carrying out an operational review into the incident.

Raupo stopbanks closure

The Raupo stopbanks are closed until Monday, February 7, while the Kaipar District Council carries out routine maintenance.

Work will focus near the Wilson Landing entrance, and trucks will be entering from Westlake and Simpson Rd entrances and travelling the length of the trail. KDC is requesting people not to use the stopbanks until work is completed.

Work is weather dependent.