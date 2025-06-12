Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Community clean-up at Tui fire site invites volunteers

The wreckage of the Tui on June 4. Photo / TriOceans

The public has been invited to attend a clean-up at the site of the Tui fire on Sunday from 9am. Attendees will be removing nails from the sand where the vessel burned, and tidying up the surrounding area. Metal detectors are welcome.

Ruakākā winner

A Ruakākā Lotto player won $34,028

