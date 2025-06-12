Murder accused remanded

A Far North man accused of murdering Hōreke man Daniel Hepehi has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on June 27. The 73-year-old appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston. Hepehi, 77, was found with critical injuries at a Waikerikeri Rd property in Hōreke on May 22. The accused was granted name suppression.

Tōtara timber prize

Northland lifestyle-block owners Paul and Katherina Quinlan were among the five winners of the Growing Native Forests Champions Awards named at National Fieldays yesterday. The award acknowledges the people driving progress in native forest establishment and land use innovation. The Quinlans were recognised as pioneers of sustainable tōtara timber management.

Plant giveaway returns

Whangārei District Council’s Pōhutukawa Coast native plant giveaway returns on June 20. This year, someone will receive the 100,000th plant given away in the 34-year-old programme. Originally pōhutukawa trees were the only freebie but now kauri, kōwhai, hebes and flax are up for grabs. Council says the distributors’ details are private until the day of the giveaway.

Water feedback

Far North District Council has completed consultation on future water service delivery, with most of the feedback backing a locally managed approach. Of the 116 submissions received during the consultation period from April 4 to May 6, 68% supported keeping water services in-house. Many submitters highlighted the importance of retaining local control and accountability.

Fire risk to over-60s

More than half the deaths in house fires nationwide in the past five years were of people over 60. Fire and Emergency NZ acting deputy chief executive Nick Pyatt called on New Zealanders to ensure whānau, friends and neighbours heated their houses safely, had working smoke alarms, and knew how to get out of their houses safely in a fire.