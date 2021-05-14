Northland news in brief: City vehicle crash; and Northland public nurses to strike

This crash on Hatea Dr, Whangārei, yesterday didn't hold up traffic after a vehicle left the road and hit a street light before hitting some trees. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

A person received moderate injuries after a van left the road and hit a street light in

Whangārei, before coming to rest among some trees. Police attended a crash involving a van which hit powerlines on Hatea Drive at 7.56am yesterday. One person received moderate injuries and Northpower was notified. Police were only at the scene for a short period and traffic was hardly disrupted

Nurses vote to strike

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation will be issuing strike notices to the country's district health boards after its 30,000 members who work in DHBs - including around 1000 in Northland - voted overwhelmingly in favour of an eight-hour strike on June 9. Lead advocate and NZNO industrial adviser David Wait said voter turnout was very high and he was pleased by the unity shown by members participating in the ballot which closed at noon on Thursday. "Members are angry and frustrated at the first DHB offer received last month. That would have given most members little more than 1.38 per cent, just under the rate of inflation. This is despite the incredible sacrifices they made in 2020 to keep the country safe from Covid-19." However, he said members were absolutely furious at the Government's May 5 wage restraint announcement that would effectively freeze their wages for three years as most have already progressed to the last step of their pay scale.

Paint and sip

Is life getting in the way of your creative juices? Artist Di West will be holding a Paint and Sip event at The Sandpit Poolroom and Bar in Paihia on May 25. No artistic skills are needed – just sip wine and create art. The paint and sip experience is all about having fun, creating memories with friends and family and expressing yourself. All equipment and materials are provided, including a beverage and creations can be taken home. Tickets are available from the Sandpit Bar for $40.

Teen Brain talk

New Zealand's renowned neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis will be hosting Teen Brain at Whangārei Intermediate on May 24 from 7.30-9pm. Wallis is the host of the documentary "All in the Mind" and co-host of the TV series "The Secret Life of Girls". Covid has put all of us in an unpredictable environment and this has added layers of complexity to an already complex time of life – especially for children and teens already dealing with issues around anxiety and depression. During adolescence, parts of the teenage brain are "shut for renovations". This is the part of the brain responsible for regulating the teenager's moods, for understanding consequences, maintaining focus and for thinking about the wellbeing of others. And the "teen" years can start as early as nine and end anywhere from 18-32 years of age. However, the good news is that there are clear tips and practices from the research that can help and enhance our teen's ability (and yours) to cope with this tricky time and minimise the stress for everyone. Understanding the changes that are taking place will help you to navigate successfully these important and formative years. Nathan will share strategies with participants to achieve better relationships and better outcomes for the children and teens we work and/or live with.

Enviroschool ceremony

BestStart Pipiwai Kindy is holding its Enviroschool Bronze Reflection Ceremony later this month. The reflections process celebrates each Enviroschool's unique, student-led achievements towards a more healthy, peaceful and sustainable community. It sets a framework of stages – from Bronze, to Silver, through to Green-Gold – reflecting steps on the school's journey. It's also a way to inspire and engage the wider community. BestStart Pipiwai Kindy is celebrating at 3pm on May 27. The school's students have been working hard over the past 12 months learning about sustainability, their impact on our environment and understanding their role in providing a better world for everyone. They have been learning how to be positive kaitiaki through understanding their responsibility for the community, environment and each other.

Funds for writers

Northland writers can receive a $5000 grant to help research their latest fiction or non-fiction writing project. Four research grants valued at $5000 each are available to New Zealand writers wishing to undertake research for a fiction or non-fiction writing project. These are from Copyright Licensing New Zealand (CLNZ) and the New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) as part of the CLNZ Cultural Fund. In 2021, one of the four research grants is targeted at diverse writers and diverse and new topics, writers from parts of Aotearoa society that are not broadly represented in writing and publishing, and writers who propose to write on issues or subjects that are topical in present day New Zealand. For more information go to https://authors.org.nz/clnz-nzsa-research-grants-application-form.