Northland news in brief: Cellphone warning after fires; and police continue inquiry into women border breachers who sparked level 3 lockdown

Northlanders are being reminded to unplug their cellphone and device chargers when not in use, after house fires being caused by chargers left plugged in.

Northlanders are being reminded to unplug their cellphone and device chargers when not in use, after house fires being caused by chargers left plugged in.

Northland cellphone users are reminded to unplug their device chargers when not in use to prevent the risk of fire. Karikari fire chief Thomson Lawrence said several recent house fires were caused by chargers left plugged in while no longer connected to a phone.

Covid probe continues

Police enquiries continue into the actions of two women who sparked a snap lockdown in Northland after travelling to the region under false pretences and then tested positive for Covid. A police spokesman confirmed officers had spoken with one of the women involved in the October incident but said they were not in a position to comment further. The Advocate has contacted the Ministry of Health to confirm whether the women have completed their stay at the managed isolation facility in South Auckland.

River Road blessing

An onsite blessing will be held by Te Roroa on November 12 to mark the start of construction on the $1.8m Waipoua River Road project. Kaipara District Council Project Delivery Manager Jo Reid said the project will support Waipoua Forest management, regional economic development, help protect access to the trees and support Te Roroa in the work they are doing. "Two years ago Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, allocated $1.6m from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to seal approximately 1.5km of Waipoua Rd from the state highway to the proposed visitor centre. Kānoa has since approved a budget increase to $1.8m, sufficient to complete the project pending the outcome of the current Covid-19 restrictions." General manager of Te Roroa Snow Tane says the Waipoua River Road Sealing project "is part of Te Roroa's objectives to enable the delivery of the Rākau Rangitira project by creating an enhanced single-entry point for the kauri walks and Tane Mahuta experience"

Kaitaia business AGM

The Kaitaia Business Association's AGM has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 10. The new executive committee will be elected and you must be present for your vote to count. The meeting will start from 5.30pm at The Kaitaia Digital Hub, 50-64 Commerce St, Kaitaia. RSVP to Tia: 021 177 8399 or email kaitaiabid@gmail.com.

Te Hiku revitalised

Awanui streetscapes have been revitalised with gateway designs representing the whenua and community. Grayson Clark, workers from Community Business and Environment Centre (CBEC) and Wahine Wild, have transformed public spaces, roadsides and property boundaries through the latest additions to Te Hiku's Revitalisation Project.

Inland Revenue scam

Police are warning Northlanders of an ongoing phone scam in which a caller claims to be Inland Revenue NZ, requesting credit card information. Police say government agencies would never contact people this way or ask for such information. If you're suspicious about a caller, hang up promptly and report the incident to police. For more information on scams, visit the Department of Internal Affairs website and search 'scams'.