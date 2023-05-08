Northland Paralympian Cameron Leslie, who has represented the country in swimming and wheelchair rugby, is a finalist in the Laureus Sport Awards. Photo / NZME 21st Febuary 2023 Photo Tania Whyte

Leslie up for prestigious award

Northland’s Paralympic superstar Cameron Leslie will have found out overnight if he has won at the Laureus Awards, the world’s most prestigious sports awards in Paris. Leslie (Ngāpuhi) is one of six finalists for the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability, and will be mixing with a who’s who of international sporting royalty. Leslie is New Zealand Paralympian #164 and competes in both wheelchair rugby and para swimming. He is a multiple gold Paralympic medallist and holds the current world record in the Men’s Individual Medley 150m SM4. Leslie said going to the awards was ‘’surreal’.’ They were to be presented in Paris overnight. Few Kiwis have won Laureus Awards. Among the lucky ones are Dan Carter and (separately) the All Blacks in 2016, Sir Peter Blake in 2002, and Levi Sherwood in 2011.

Dry July registrations

Registrations for the iconic Dry July challenge have officially opened. The annual challenge presents an opportunity for participants to focus on their health and take a break from alcohol while raising funds for New Zealanders affected by cancer. This year’s funds will support Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation. To sign up, sponsor a friend, join as a team or workplace visit www.dryjuly.co.nz.





Free Youth Week event

A free youth event with live music, entertainment and activities will be held in Whangārei on Saturday, May 20, to help celebrate Youth Week. The Puawai Taiohi Wellbeing Festival will be held from 11am-2pm at Putahi Park, at Whangārei Town Basin. Organisers said the idea for the festival was spawned at a summit last November. A group of taiohi (youth) wanted to encourage their peers to find passions and opportunities in their local area in a safe and fun way. There will be information about health and wellness services in Whangārei that can support young people.

Mangawhai street upgrade put off

Construction of the permanent upgrade for Mangawhai’s Wood St will take place next year, after the Kaipara District Council signalled prioritising emergency works over planned projects for the upcoming Annual Plan 2023-24. Two significant projects planned for the Wood St area - an upgrade of the stormwater network and the revitalisation project are included in the list of projects that are being moved out to next year. Anin Nama, General Manager for Infrastructure Services, says while one project is below the street, and the other is above, the two go hand in hand. “Doing the projects together will be more efficient and minimise disruption. The council has directed staff to focus on completing vital emergency works following the extreme weather events, so we are holding off on any work in Wood St for now.”