From left: Kay Haigh's entry followed by Penny Sidwell's and Dorothy White's. Photos / Supplied

Fatal road crash

A person died after a two-vehicle crash on SH12 in Waimamaku yesterday. A second person, in another vehicle, received moderate injuries and was taken to hospital, a police spokesperson said. The crash was reported to police about 10.40am. The road was partially closed between Waimamaku Beach Rd and Mitchell Rd.

'Tooth Fairy' trial

The trial of Northland's "tooth fairy" began in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday. Claire Wihongi-Matene, 43, dubbed the "tooth fairy" by local supporters, faces seven charges brought by the Ministry in April 2019 – one alleging she claimed to be a health practitioner; six for allegedly performing a restricted activity. The charges are laid under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003 and were sparked by complaints from dentists. Wihongi-Matene is understood to have made and repaired dentures from her home on Mangakahia Rd, south of Kaikohe, with about 205 clients' dental work paid for by Work and Income. The judge-alone trial is expected to last several days.

Paihia lights up

Lighting to improve public safety and accessibility between Kings Rd and Alfresco's restaurant in Paihia should be completed before Christmas as part of a council funded project. The project is one of three focused on community-driven improvements in the area, with the other two being at Horotutu - Our Place and the Bluff, an area which overlooks Paihia. Delivery of all three projects is being managed by members of a working group consisting of local hapū, Focus Paihia Community Trust, Business Paihia Inc and council staff.

Sewer pipe repair

Emergency work to replace a corroded sewer pipe that runs the length of the one-way bridge at Waitangi began on Wednesday and will finish tomorrow. A recent inspection found serious deterioration to one section of the pipe that serves Waitangi Treaty Grounds, the Copthorne Hotel and Resort Bay of Islands, the yacht club, the boat ramp and wharf facilities. Andy Finch, general manager – Infrastructure and Asset Management said there was no evidence that wastewater has escaped from the line.

Taste of success

The Whangārei Cake Decorators recently had an in-house competition where they battled it out across three categories - a small 'anything' cake, a fondant figurine and a modelling chocolate creation. Penny Sidwell's cake won the 'small anything' class, Kay Haigh's fondant figurine reigned supreme, and Dorothy White took out the modelling chocolate section. The club is welcoming new members, from Matakohe and Waipū through to south of Kaikohe. It meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7pm in the YWCA on Rust Ave, Whangārei. The first meeting in 2023 will be held in February.