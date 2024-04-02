The southern end of the Brynderwyn Hills' roading project. Photo / NZTA

The Brynderwyns have again closed to all traffic after briefly opening for Easter. The State Highway 1 route closed at midnight yesterday to allow work to continue ahead of the planned long-term reopening at midnight on May 12. Three detour routes remain available, which include SH12/SH14, Paparoa Oakleigh Road and Cove Rd. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said contractor teams were inspecting the routes daily to address any issues.

Snapper project

Ocean and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones has backed a new project to breed a ‘super’ snapper that grows faster, more resistant to disease, and thrives in warmer waters. He said the new initiative was a practical response to the effects felt by climate change on New Zealand waters and supports efforts to future-proof Aotearoa’s aquaculture. He felt the project would help drive more economic growth as it could open a new export market and reduce pressure on wild snapper stock.

Local winners

Two Northland Lotto players were among the 15 people to each win $24,587 in second-division on Saturday. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto and at New World Kerikeri. The winning numbers were 3, 20, 29, 30, 32 and 40 with the bonus 14 and Powerball 5.

Climate protest

School Strike 4 Climate NZ is calling for people to join a protest at the Whangārei Civic Centre on Friday at 1pm. Protest organisers said the strike was a way to stand up for climate, social and Te Tiriti justice.

Street racing

Get ready to feel the pulse of the city streets by attending the annual two-day Northland Street Sprint this weekend from 7.30am on Saturday. The street-racing event will feature the iconic roars of V8s, antics of the drift kings, high-octane racing, hot rods and custom classics. The following roads will be closed from 6pm Friday to 6am Monday: Woods Rd, from Railway Rd to Albert Street; Albert St, from Walton St, past Clyde St to Cameron St; Cameron St, from Walton St to Reyburn St; Reyburn St, from Cameron St to the Reyburn St/ Port Rd roundabout; Hannah St, from Walton St to Reyburn St; Carruth St, from Hannah St to the alleyway behind 104 Robert St.

Rugby closure

Whangārei District Council will be temporarily closing a section of the Okara Drive for the purpose of the Super Rugby game between Moana Pasifika and the Queensland Reds on April 12. The stretch from the roundabout at Okara Dr and Porowini Avenue to the roundabout at Okara Dr and Port Rd will be closed from 3pm to 10.30pm. Only emergency services may use the closed road. However, residents will be allowed to use the road following an arrangement with the organiser, Northland Event Centre Trust.